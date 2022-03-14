Who is Brittny Ward? All about Jenson Button's wife as couple get married in Florida 

British Racing Driver Jenson Button tied the knot with his Playboy model fiancee Brittny Ward in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 42-year-old and his now 31-year-old wife took this step after the "unexpected arrivals" of their kids, Hendrix and Lenny Monrow, caused the delay.

The original date for the ceremony was planned for 2019. But the event got pushed to a future date due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions and protocols.

Actress Renée Zellweger and her boyfriend Ant Anstead are supposedly some of the people to have attended the A-lister ceremony.

As per The Daily Mail, one of the attendees took to his Instagram handle on March 12 and showcased the couple happily cutting their four-tiered white cake.

As per pictures obtained by the outlet, Button looked sharp in a black tuxedo while Brittny wore a white satin dress.

Brittny Ward first starred in the Playboy Magazine in 2015

31-year-old Brittny Ward was born and raised in California, starting in Sacramento before moving to Los Angeles. She is currently a model.

When she was 12-years-old, her mother encouraged her to become a model. She participated in several pageants before diving full-time into modeling.

She was discovered by a top modeling agency after participating in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2010.

In 2015, she first starred in Playboy Magazine as Miss January in their 10-page spread. In an interview with the outlet, she described herself as a "hyperconfident, kicka*s woman." She is also the owner of a swimwear brand called Girls on Swim.

As for her personal life, Brittny and Jenson Button began dating in 2016, a year after the latter ended things with former wife, Japanese model Jessica Michibata in 2015.

In June 2018, the pair announced via Brittny's Instagram handle that they were engaged and Ward is "soon to be Mrs Button."

The pair welcomed their first child, son Hendrix Jonathan Button, in 2019 and daughter Lenny Monrow Button in 2020.

While wishing her "best friend" on his birthday in January 2022, the model gushed over how her then soon-to-be husband loved their family and how the duo always have each other's back through thick and thin.

Before dating Ward, Button was linked to actress and singer Louise Griffiths from 2000 to 2005.

On the other hand, Ward was dating Twilight actor Kellan Lutz.

Edited by Prem Deshpande