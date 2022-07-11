Who was Busi Lurayi ? Tributes pour in as How to ruin Christmas star dies aged 35

On Sunday, July 10, Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas star Busi Lurayi passed away at the age of 35. The news of her demise seems to have been first shared by South African TV host and commentator Phil Mphela via a Tweet.

It was later reported by The South African news publication that Lurayi passed away at her Johannesburg residence. Following the reports, her talent agency, Eye Media Artists, released a statement from her family.

In an Instagram post, the agency mentioned:

"We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday 10.07.2022 by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report."

The agency further stated that they would release additional information surrounding her demise as soon as it is revealed.

What is known about Busi Lurayi?

Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi was best known for her starring role in two seasons of Netflix's comedy series, How to Ruin Christmas. In the show, she portrayed one of the lead characters, Tumi Sello. The actress also appeared in iTV's 2007 series Wild at Heart, where she played Thandi Nguni.

However, prior to her foray into acting in TV series, Busi Lurayi had some stage experience as well, with a few theatrical productions under her belt. However, according to her IMDb profile, the late actress was credited with around eight projects, most of which included her appearances in TV series.

Throughout her on-screen acting career spanning over 16 years, Lurayi had garnered multiple recognitions and awards for her work. In 2005, she won the South African Film and Television Awards' Golden Horn in the category of Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy for her portrayal of Phumzile in City Ses'la. Later, in 2011, the late star further won another Golden Horn for the same role.

Last year, the Johannesburg resident won the Best Actress - TV Comedy SAFTA Golden Horn for her role as Tumi Sello in How to Ruin Christmas.

Condolences rush in following reports of Busi Lurayi's untimely death

Owing to her collaboration with Netflix for the show, the South African branch of the streaming giant also took to Twitter to express their condolences over Busi Lurayi's passing. In the tweet, they mentioned:

"An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry. We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage & screen actor Busi Lurayi."

NetflixSA @NetflixSA #HowToRuinChristmas An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry. We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage & screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty & the moments of joy she brought us. #RIPBusiLurayi An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry. We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage & screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty & the moments of joy she brought us. #RIPBusiLurayi #HowToRuinChristmas https://t.co/eUdcpqtTfG

At the same time, numerous fans took to Twitter to express their tributes to the late actress. Several individuals also stated how her demise was a loss to the South African entertainment industry.

Mr Smeg @MichaelBucwa Rest in perfect peace Busi Lurayi 🤍 Rest in perfect peace Busi Lurayi 🤍 https://t.co/daB3I9vlWt

Aphelele Jody @ApheleleJody



now take a bow Busi Lurayi , may your soul rest in love 🕊🕊



#RIPBusiLurayi Thank you so much for sharing your talent with us, you’ll never be forgotten 🤍now take a bow Busi Lurayi , may your soul rest in love 🕊🕊 Thank you so much for sharing your talent with us, you’ll never be forgotten 🤍now take a bow Busi Lurayi , may your soul rest in love 🕊🕊#RIPBusiLurayi https://t.co/JPCNwrQeK4

Actor Spaces @actorspaces RIP to the gifted Busi Lurayi, your passion, determination and contribution will be forever remembered. 🕯 #RIPBusiLurayi RIP to the gifted Busi Lurayi, your passion, determination and contribution will be forever remembered. 🕯 #RIPBusiLurayi https://t.co/INA3ACRZVr

Lemon 🍋 @kholofelo_r_ Busi Lurayi? The star of “how to ruin Christmas” ? Yoh. I’m in shock. May her soul Rest In Peace. She was a lovely actress. Busi Lurayi? The star of “how to ruin Christmas” ? Yoh. I’m in shock. May her soul Rest In Peace. She was a lovely actress.

Mrs Noma 🔆 @MrsNoma



May her soul rest in peace 🕊🕊🕊 I cannot believe that, at age 35 Busi Lurayi is goneMay her soul rest in peace 🕊🕊🕊 I cannot believe that, at age 35 Busi Lurayi is gone 💔💔💔May her soul rest in peace 🕊🕊🕊 https://t.co/zPCXeOvp0E

Mpumz @NgwenyaMpumz I’m really really shattered about Busi Lurayi, she was one of my fave South African actresses I’m really really shattered about Busi Lurayi, she was one of my fave South African actresses 😔

Refilwe Moloto @RefilWest



All loss is painful, but to have such a bright light snuffed out at just 35, as her star was cresting, seems deeply unfair. 🥺



#RIPBusiLurayi What an injustice. #BusiLurayi is the FLAME that caught my eye and lured me to the artistic fire that is How to Ruin Christmas.All loss is painful, but to have such a bright light snuffed out at just 35, as her star was cresting, seems deeply unfair. 🥺 What an injustice. #BusiLurayi is the FLAME that caught my eye and lured me to the artistic fire that is How to Ruin Christmas. All loss is painful, but to have such a bright light snuffed out at just 35, as her star was cresting, seems deeply unfair. 🥺💔#RIPBusiLurayi https://t.co/gok0nnEt6G

Busi is survived by her young daughter, Ayana, with whom she posted several pictures on her Instagram. It has been insinuated by local publications that the late actress had an estranged relationship with Ayana's father.

