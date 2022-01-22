What happened to Patrick Shai? Tributes pour in as veteran South African actor dies

On Saturday, January 22, South African actor and filmmaker Patrick Shai passed away. The news of Shai’s demise was confirmed by his family to eNCA, as per their claims. The actor passed away at his Dobsonville residence in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to Times Live, a statement from his family’s spokesperson Amogelang Mmusi read:

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of the veteran actor Ntate Patrick Shai. We sincerely ask you to give the family time to process this painful loss. More details will be shared in due course.”

eNCA @eNCA [BREAKING NEWS] Actor Patrick Shai has passed away. His family confirmed to eNCA that he died this morning. #DStv403 [BREAKING NEWS] Actor Patrick Shai has passed away. His family confirmed to eNCA that he died this morning. #DStv403 https://t.co/Uh7vHeUWLF

Patrick Molefe Shai is survived by his wife Mmasechaba and their two children. Shai is known for his roles in Soul City, Generations, 7de Laan and more. The actor worked in numerous stage productions, feature films, and television series.

What is known about Soul City star Patrick Shai’s death?

While his family’s spokesperson revealed no cause of death, some publications have claimed that the late veteran actor committed suicide. The spokesperson reportedly said that the family was not prepared to disclose the cause of Shai’s death.

Here’s how fans reacted to the renowned South African star Patrick Shai’s death

Following the news of his death's announcement, several tweets shared their condolences for the late actor. Multiple tweets also recalled his recent threat to rapper Cassper Nyovest. At the same time, others shared their celebration of Shai's legacy as an actor and expressed their favorite roles of him.

#CryptoDJ @djsbu



Thank you for the inspiration.

May your soul rest in eternal peace sir, orobale kaKgotso 🏿 Saddened by the news of legendary thespian Mr Patrick Shai 's passing. Condolences to all your loved ones, family, friends, colleagues and fans.Thank you for the inspiration.May your soul rest in eternal peace sir, orobale kaKgotso Saddened by the news of legendary thespian Mr Patrick Shai 's passing. Condolences to all your loved ones, family, friends, colleagues and fans.Thank you for the inspiration.May your soul rest in eternal peace sir, orobale kaKgotso🙏🏿 https://t.co/DwYf5tYfuj

TK_Nala @NalaThokozane



Barely 3 days after apologising to Cassper Nyovest . Heartfelt condolences to his family 🕊



#RIPPatrickShai DEVELOPING | Sunday World is reporting that Patrick Shai has committed suicideBarely 3 days after apologising to Cassper Nyovest . Heartfelt condolences to his family 🕊 DEVELOPING | Sunday World is reporting that Patrick Shai has committed suicide 💔😳 Barely 3 days after apologising to Cassper Nyovest . Heartfelt condolences to his family 🕊#RIPPatrickShai 🙏 https://t.co/cbBMnK85do

JabulaniMacdonald⚡ @Jabu_Macdonald I was still enjoying Patrick Shai's character as Phasha on The River 🥲 I was still enjoying Patrick Shai's character as Phasha on The River 🥲 https://t.co/0ixZwNy6X6

Mahlatse🎂฿ @Matema_ CBD twitter: "Men are sensitive we need to be kind"

*Bullies Patrick Shai after The Cassper Nyovest video*

Also CBD Twitter: "he is weird. He's a womanizer. Let's cancel him"

*Patrick commits suicide*

CBD Twitter :"depression is real. Mental illness is real. RIP Patrick Shai" CBD twitter: "Men are sensitive we need to be kind"*Bullies Patrick Shai after The Cassper Nyovest video*Also CBD Twitter: "he is weird. He's a womanizer. Let's cancel him"*Patrick commits suicide*CBD Twitter :"depression is real. Mental illness is real. RIP Patrick Shai" https://t.co/pxo9crHdis

Khaya Dlanga @khayadlanga Many seem calm and unbothered but are going through a storm inside. Be kind and gentle and pray for one another. You never know what may trigger someone, and what the final straw for them may be. RIP Patrick Shai. Many seem calm and unbothered but are going through a storm inside. Be kind and gentle and pray for one another. You never know what may trigger someone, and what the final straw for them may be. RIP Patrick Shai.

Jess🇿🇦 @jessy_jessss Can you guys stop making the passing of Patrick Shai about Cassper, you're preaching mental health yet bullying someone else. Please stop being disgusting just for once! Can you guys stop making the passing of Patrick Shai about Cassper, you're preaching mental health yet bullying someone else. Please stop being disgusting just for once!

Cellular® @Cellular_Jnr The powerful message Ntate Patrick Shai leaves behind as I'm applying it in my journey of life. The powerful message Ntate Patrick Shai leaves behind as I'm applying it in my journey of life. https://t.co/2u8E5Eo7Zv

Brother Bear 🐻 @Blaklez What a tough industry, hell at times. Heartfelt condolences to family, friends and fans of the elder, Bra Patrick Shai. Rest In Peace What a tough industry, hell at times. Heartfelt condolences to family, friends and fans of the elder, Bra Patrick Shai. Rest In Peace

Kgopolo @PhilMphela



Shai, a prolific actor with an extensive filmography under his belt, passed away.



Family confirms.



#RIPPatrickShai RIP: Patrick ShaiShai, a prolific actor with an extensive filmography under his belt, passed away.Family confirms. RIP: Patrick ShaiShai, a prolific actor with an extensive filmography under his belt, passed away. Family confirms. #RIPPatrickShai https://t.co/ce8Ygr3SBh

Mr Smeg @MichaelBucwa . RIP Patrick Shai 🕊 Depression is real. RIP Patrick Shai 🕊 Depression is real 💔. RIP Patrick Shai 🕊

Shai’s controversy with rapper Cassper Nyovest, a few days before the former’s death

Rethabile Ntshinga @RethaNtshinga What did Cassper Nyovest do/say to the old man? What did Cassper Nyovest do/say to the old man? 😭 https://t.co/Pk1Lq4zA6K

Patrick Shai’s death from alleged suicide follows four days after the veteran actor received much backlash over his challenge to South African rapper Cassper Nyovest. In a video that made rounds on social media since January 18, Shai goaded Nyovest for a boxing match between them.

The late actor said,

“This is Mr Patrick Shai. I want to meet you in the wrestling ring. I want to bleksem you before I die.”

Shai also labeled the rapper as a “son of a b**h,” which Cassper Nyovest found highly offensive. The rapper struck back at Shai on Twitter and said,

“Who the f**k is that old man and why is he calling my mom a b***h? Why does my family have to be disrespected like this yo?”

Lebohang M. Mayn @_King_M

The joke ain’t funny, they laugh cause it’s Cassper

The retweets be mean as shit, they be like voetsek, tsek

But then they claim I’m harsh and arrogant when I clap back” damn man, damn!!! “My mama ain’t famous but journalists harass herThe joke ain’t funny, they laugh cause it’s CassperThe retweets be mean as shit, they be like voetsek, tsekBut then they claim I’m harsh and arrogant when I clap back” damn man, damn!!! “My mama ain’t famous but journalists harass herThe joke ain’t funny, they laugh cause it’s CassperThe retweets be mean as shit, they be like voetsek, tsekBut then they claim I’m harsh and arrogant when I clap back” damn man, damn!!!😔 https://t.co/oZHvJY7O9o

Following the immense backlash, Patrick Shai posted another video to apologise to Cassper Nyovest. The rapper replied to the video and labeled Shai a “clout chaser.” On Saturday, Nyovest tweeted “God forbid” after the news of the actor’s demise hit the internet.

Also Read Article Continues below

Throughout his career, spanning over 36 years, Shai appeared in almost 39 projects. He received four South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) nominations in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018. In 2000, Shai won the best actor trophy at the NTVA Avanti Awards for 1994’s Soul City.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar