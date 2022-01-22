What happened to Patrick Shai? Tributes pour in as veteran South African actor dies

On Saturday, January 22, South African actor and filmmaker Patrick Shai passed away. The news of Shai’s demise was confirmed by his family to eNCA, as per their claims. The actor passed away at his Dobsonville residence in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa.
According to Times Live, a statement from his family’s spokesperson Amogelang Mmusi read:
“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of the veteran actor Ntate Patrick Shai. We sincerely ask you to give the family time to process this painful loss. More details will be shared in due course.”
Patrick Molefe Shai is survived by his wife Mmasechaba and their two children. Shai is known for his roles in Soul City, Generations, 7de Laan and more. The actor worked in numerous stage productions, feature films, and television series.
What is known about Soul City star Patrick Shai’s death?
While his family’s spokesperson revealed no cause of death, some publications have claimed that the late veteran actor committed suicide. The spokesperson reportedly said that the family was not prepared to disclose the cause of Shai’s death.
Here’s how fans reacted to the renowned South African star Patrick Shai’s death
Following the news of his death's announcement, several tweets shared their condolences for the late actor. Multiple tweets also recalled his recent threat to rapper Cassper Nyovest. At the same time, others shared their celebration of Shai's legacy as an actor and expressed their favorite roles of him.
Shai’s controversy with rapper Cassper Nyovest, a few days before the former’s death
Patrick Shai’s death from alleged suicide follows four days after the veteran actor received much backlash over his challenge to South African rapper Cassper Nyovest. In a video that made rounds on social media since January 18, Shai goaded Nyovest for a boxing match between them.
The late actor said,
“This is Mr Patrick Shai. I want to meet you in the wrestling ring. I want to bleksem you before I die.”
Shai also labeled the rapper as a “son of a b**h,” which Cassper Nyovest found highly offensive. The rapper struck back at Shai on Twitter and said,
“Who the f**k is that old man and why is he calling my mom a b***h? Why does my family have to be disrespected like this yo?”
Following the immense backlash, Patrick Shai posted another video to apologise to Cassper Nyovest. The rapper replied to the video and labeled Shai a “clout chaser.” On Saturday, Nyovest tweeted “God forbid” after the news of the actor’s demise hit the internet.
Throughout his career, spanning over 36 years, Shai appeared in almost 39 projects. He received four South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) nominations in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018. In 2000, Shai won the best actor trophy at the NTVA Avanti Awards for 1994’s Soul City.