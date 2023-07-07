Who was C Ashley Brown-Lawrence? Tributes pour in as gospel singer passes away

Well-known gospel singer C Ashley Brown-Lawrence recently passed away on July 5, 2023. She was suffering from some unknown illness, which led to her death. Further details on her health issues have not been disclosed, and according to the Facebook posts shared by her father, John Eric Brown, she was recovering from her health issues.

Vocalist, actor, and entrepreneur A.L. Bailey shared a post on Instagram featuring a statement by Lawrence's father, John Eric Brown. The caption stated:

"Thank you for the many calls and texts. I don't want to be rude, but I don't feel like talking. I am heartbroken. C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence was a friend indeed! Was? Wow. This is real."

Bailey wrote that if he knew this would happen, he would have spent more time with Lawrence by clicking pictures and recording some videos. He stated that he and Lawrence were sitting at a table and laughing. He further stated:

"She took being a "Sweet Lamb" with such pride. I am only one of the thousands of whom she had personal relationship and covenant with – I dare not be selfish. She belongs to God!"

Bailey also requested everyone to pray for the entire family of Lawrence.

C Ashley Brown-Lawrence started pursuing her career as a singer at a very young age

C Ashley Brown Lawrence started to pursue her career as a singer when she was a kid (Image via C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence/Facebook)

Although C Ashley Brown-Lawrence's date of birth has not been revealed, she was from Gautier, Mississippi, and went to Moss Point High School. She was exposed to gospel music as she grew up, and at the same time, her father, John Eric Brown's group Charity was also popular.

She was nine years old when she performed at a Sunday afternoon program organized by the Lighthouse Apostolic Church of Faith in Moss Point, Mississippi. She later became the choir director and praise and worship leader at Lighthouse Church.

Lawrence gained recognition for her single I've Got the Victory and was asked to perform the song at the Stellar Awards. Lawrence also addressed her performance, saying that it was the best opportunity for her as she had been following the Stellar Awards since the age of four.

However, she never went to Los Angeles or New York City and said that it was because her faith let her do it. She further stated:

"I have delighted myself in the Lord all of my life. I love serving God. There's a difference between positioning for geographical opportunities and blessings. Yet, when you are from a small town and God still meets the needs and blessings – now that is favor!"

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

C Ashley Brown-Lawrence became popular over the years as a singer. Her father, John Eric Brown, shared several posts paying tribute to his daughter. He shared a Facebook post where he mentioned:

"My best friend, my ride or die, my encourager, my confidant, my Boonie! I'm lost right now!! My world has been changed forever. God's will is always right but I'm not ok right now!! I want to go to heaven so bad right now!! Be my strength Lord!!"

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

𝐁𝐄𝓔𝐘𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂 @godsAMAZINgrace

was certainly to LOVE her. I legit just

don’t have the words….Rest, Friend!!

Praying for her Husband and Family!

🕊 To know C. Ashley Brown-Lawrencewas certainly to LOVE her. I legit justdon’t have the words….Rest, Friend!!Praying for her Husband and Family! To know C. Ashley Brown-Lawrencewas certainly to LOVE her. I legit justdon’t have the words….Rest, Friend!!Praying for her Husband and Family!😪❤️🕊 https://t.co/WiW0Lj6igl

Kurt Carr @TheKurtCarr



Pray for her husband, her family, friends and everyone her music ministry touched. 🏽 My heart is broken. C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence ( @Sweetsingercece ) was my niece. I've known and loved her since she was born. I know she's resting in heaven now, but this one hurts.Pray for her husband, her family, friends and everyone her music ministry touched. My heart is broken. C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence (@Sweetsingercece) was my niece. I've known and loved her since she was born. I know she's resting in heaven now, but this one hurts.Pray for her husband, her family, friends and everyone her music ministry touched. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/An6EX6pIgv

James Murphy @JamesMurphy When you leave this earth make sure your impact is resounding like C. Ashley Brown- Lawrence’s. 🕊️ When you leave this earth make sure your impact is resounding like C. Ashley Brown- Lawrence’s. 🕊️💔

Ryan Faison @RyanFaison My prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of @Sweetsingercece . Rest in eternal peace, C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence. My prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of @Sweetsingercece. Rest in eternal peace, C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence. https://t.co/NTJn9PrJtj

Ami Rushes @amirushes



Let’s pray for her husband, family, friends and everyone her music blessed. 🏼 This beautiful, powerhouse Gospel singer C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence ( @Sweetsingercece ) has received her wings. So young, so anointed… her passing has saddened the Gospel Community.Let’s pray for her husband, family, friends and everyone her music blessed. This beautiful, powerhouse Gospel singer C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence (@Sweetsingercece) has received her wings. So young, so anointed… her passing has saddened the Gospel Community. Let’s pray for her husband, family, friends and everyone her music blessed. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/AFqyMqrqvF

Ami Rushes @amirushes 🏼 The Gospel Community is lifting up our sister C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence in prayer as she stands in need of a miracle while dealing with a medical emergency. We know “God is a Healer” and He has the final say! We stand in Faith for her healing! The Gospel Community is lifting up our sister C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence in prayer as she stands in need of a miracle while dealing with a medical emergency. We know “God is a Healer” and He has the final say! We stand in Faith for her healing! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/yT6s8w8dOL

C Ashley Brown-Lawrence is survived by her husband, Regi C Lawrence, and other family members.

