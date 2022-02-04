Who is Caitlin McKee? 5 things to know about Love Is Blind star

`

Caitlin McKee, one of the singles on Love Is Blind season 2, is joining the show to find true love. The show is all set to premiere its season 2 on Netflix on February 11, 2022.

Set in Chicago, season 2 of the show will follow 15 men and 15 women in a quest to find a loving partner in a speed-dating format. The finale of Love Is Blind season 2 will air on February 25, 2022.

Five intresting things about McKee from Love Is Blind

The 31-year-old is in the game to find the man of her dreams.

Although the idea of opening up to men without seeing them might sound a little scary, McKee is ready to take her chances and wait for the love of her life.

Here are 5 interesting things about McKee:

1. McKee is a medical software sales professional

McKee joined the University of Central Florida after completing her high school education. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Services Administration from the University.

In January 2017, she started working as an intern at Health First. She later joined Nuance Communications as an inside sales representative.

In February 2019, she began serving as an account executive. Then in May 2021, McKee was promoted as the Sr. account executive at Nuance Communications and is still working there.

2. She is an ardent football fan

Mckee loves football and her love is evident on her Instagram, where she keeps posting about the matches she saw with her girl gang.

3. McKee is also a die-hard fan of Ariana Grande

Apart from football, McKee also loves to groove to Ariana Grande songs with her pals and her Instagram pictures are proof of this.

4. McKee is a dog lover

McKee loves dogs and never misses a chance to upload pictures of her pets on her Instagram profile. Her adorable pet pooches definitely make her happy.

5. McKee loves to spend time with her family and friends

For McKee, the best way to rejuvenate is to spend time with her beloved family and friends. She often posts pictures of herself enjoying vacations and holidays with her family and friends.

For McKee, rudeness is a big turn off. But with 15 males, hopefully, she will be able to succeed in finding her dream man.

Whether Mckeen will have a happy ending or not, only time will tell. But do join McKee in the quest of finding her soulmate on Love Is Blind, which will air on Netflix on February 11, 2022.

