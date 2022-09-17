Who is Candice Swanepoel's baby daddy? All about her ex-partner amid recent appearances with Kanye West 

South African model Candice Swanepoel was recently spotted with Kanye West at a New York Fashion Week event for Yeezy Gap Shadz sunglasses. The sighting comes after the former was featured in Yeezy’s social media campaign for the new sunglasses line.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, Swanepoel and West were seen posing for the cameras as well as talking to other guests during the event. The publication also noted that the duo left the event in West’s SUV and arrived at a hotel together on Wednesday morning.

Sources told ET that the pair recently connected over “fashion and creativity.” Swanepoel also appeared in a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS earlier this year and was seen modeling for the brand’s Fits Everybody collection alongside Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum.

Prior to the latest public appearance with West, the model was spotted with Kylie Minogue’s ex-boyfriend Andres Velencoso in Paris in March. She was previously engaged to Hermann Nicoli, who is also the father of her two children.

Everything to know about Candice Swanepoel's former husband Hermann Nicoli

Candice Swanepoel was engaged to Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli (Image via Candice Swanepoel/Instagram)

Hermann Nicoli is a Brazilian model who is recognized as the former partner of Candice Swanepoel. He was born on July 8, 1982 and grew up in Brazil with his sisters Gabi and Sabrina.

According to Married Biography, Nicoli was passionate about sports during high school and played soccer for his school’s team. He graduated in 2000 and established a career in modeling instead of attending college.

Nicoli has reportedly been a part of the fashion industry for more than 20 years and was signed to Next Model Management as of December 2020. Not much is known about the designers he has collaborated with so far.

The model met Swanepoel during a 2005 Paris trip. At the time, the latter was only 17 years old while her future husband was 23. The pair reportedly hit it off quickly after their meeting and started dating a few weeks later.

The couple was in a relationship for nearly a decade before getting engaged in 2015. The following year, Candice Swanepoel took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé.

The duo welcomed their son Anaca in October 2016. Swanepoel announced her second pregnancy in December 2017 and welcomed daughter Ariel with Nicoli in June 2018.

The couple did not announce their eventual split, but Swanepoel revealed that she was single on an Instagram Story Q&A with fans in 2019. Fans speculated about the couple’s separation after they stopped appearing together on social media after their 2017 Vogue Italia shoot.

The pair also unfollowed each other on social media. Despite their split, Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli continue to co-parent their two children.

