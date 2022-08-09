Who was Carlo Bonomi? Tributes pour in as Pingu voice actor dies aged 85

Carlo Bonomi, also known as the original voice of Pingu, recently passed away on August 6 at the age of 85.
The news was revealed by the Italian publication AF News, which also stated that he died in Milan. However, the cause of death remains unknown and further details on his funeral are yet to be revealed.
Everything known about Carlo Bonomi
Born on March 12, 1937, Carlo Bonomi was mostly known for his voiceover work in the Italian animated series, La Linea. The show aired for 90 episodes on RAI from 1971 to 1986 and became a popular show leading to a comic strip, books, short movies, merchandising gadgets and objects, and various homages and parodies.
The Milan native provided his voice for various characters in the Italian advertising show, Carosello. It featured short sketch comedy films with the help of live-action, animation, and puppetry.
The language of noises he developed and used in La Linea was reinterpreted in the stop-motion children's series, Pingu. The series aired for four seasons from March 1990 to April 2000 and was later renewed for two more seasons that aired from August 2003 to March 2006. The show was nominated for the BAFTA Awards and it received positive reviews from critics and audiences.
Bonomi's grammelot was supposed to be a parody of the Milanese dialect and was inspired by three different languages used mostly by clowns in France and Italy. Pingu's rights were obtained by HIT Entertainment in 2003 and Carlo was replaced by well-known voice actors David Sant and Marcello Magni.
Bonomi also provided his voice for the cartoon series Stripy in 1985. He then recorded railway announcements for Milan's central station the same year, which was used until 2008. He also worked on Italian radio dramas along with providing his voice for various cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse and Fred Flinstone.
Bonomi played his final role for the Yellow Tribe in the life simulation real-time strategy god game, Spore, in 2008. Even though the game received positive reviews, it was criticized for the gameplay which was considered shallow, and the individual gameplay elements were said to be simple.
Carlo retired from acting in 2008 and there is currently no information available on his personal life. His net worth was estimated to be around $2 million and his work as a voice actor for around 40 years was his main source of income.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Carlo Bonomi became a familiar name in the entertainment industry for his flawless work as a voice actor. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
Bonomi is survived by his family members, whose identities remain unknown.