Who was Carlo Bonomi? Tributes pour in as Pingu voice actor dies aged 85

Carlo Bonomi, also known as the original voice of Pingu, recently passed away on August 6 at the age of 85.

The news was revealed by the Italian publication AF News, which also stated that he died in Milan. However, the cause of death remains unknown and further details on his funeral are yet to be revealed.

Canogar Watchagon @CanonFacts



May the Noot Noots never fade from our memories.



#Pingu RIP Carlo Bonomi, thank you for your service in children's entertainment and for giving my childhood some light to shine in the dark.May the Noot Noots never fade from our memories. RIP Carlo Bonomi, thank you for your service in children's entertainment and for giving my childhood some light to shine in the dark.May the Noot Noots never fade from our memories.#Pingu https://t.co/9s7BwcFq5d

Everything known about Carlo Bonomi

Born on March 12, 1937, Carlo Bonomi was mostly known for his voiceover work in the Italian animated series, La Linea. The show aired for 90 episodes on RAI from 1971 to 1986 and became a popular show leading to a comic strip, books, short movies, merchandising gadgets and objects, and various homages and parodies.

The Milan native provided his voice for various characters in the Italian advertising show, Carosello. It featured short sketch comedy films with the help of live-action, animation, and puppetry.

Carlo Bonomi provided his voice for Pingu (Image via tansrimubin/Twitter)

The language of noises he developed and used in La Linea was reinterpreted in the stop-motion children's series, Pingu. The series aired for four seasons from March 1990 to April 2000 and was later renewed for two more seasons that aired from August 2003 to March 2006. The show was nominated for the BAFTA Awards and it received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Bonomi's grammelot was supposed to be a parody of the Milanese dialect and was inspired by three different languages used mostly by clowns in France and Italy. Pingu's rights were obtained by HIT Entertainment in 2003 and Carlo was replaced by well-known voice actors David Sant and Marcello Magni.

Bonomi also provided his voice for the cartoon series Stripy in 1985. He then recorded railway announcements for Milan's central station the same year, which was used until 2008. He also worked on Italian radio dramas along with providing his voice for various cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse and Fred Flinstone.

Bonomi played his final role for the Yellow Tribe in the life simulation real-time strategy god game, Spore, in 2008. Even though the game received positive reviews, it was criticized for the gameplay which was considered shallow, and the individual gameplay elements were said to be simple.

Carlo retired from acting in 2008 and there is currently no information available on his personal life. His net worth was estimated to be around $2 million and his work as a voice actor for around 40 years was his main source of income.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Carlo Bonomi became a familiar name in the entertainment industry for his flawless work as a voice actor. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Sue Wilson @Dr_Sue_Wilson



involves more than quality composition... effective delivery is important too.



Carlo was so talented, he voiced Pingu without a script (seasons 1-4).



Noot noot. RIP Pingu's voice actor, Carlo Bonomi, aged 85. #Storytelling involves more than quality composition... effective delivery is important too.Carlo was so talented, he voiced Pingu without a script (seasons 1-4).Noot noot. RIP Pingu's voice actor, Carlo Bonomi, aged 85. #Storytelling involves more than quality composition... effective delivery is important too.Carlo was so talented, he voiced Pingu without a script (seasons 1-4).Noot noot. https://t.co/jcnRuUDDmP

Harold Kapindu @Hakapindu The voice actor for Pingu cartoon has died. RIP Carlo Bonomi. You made me laugh when I used to smoke weed as a teenager... Cartoons are funnier when you are high. Trust me The voice actor for Pingu cartoon has died. RIP Carlo Bonomi. You made me laugh when I used to smoke weed as a teenager... Cartoons are funnier when you are high. Trust me https://t.co/P9GosheYQw

Jimi Fletcher @mrjimifletcher



Here's the first episode; I'm sad that Carlo Bonomi, who voiced everyone in the original run of Pingu, has passed away. What a talent, and what a show, so funny and adorable. RIP and noot-noot xHere's the first episode; youtu.be/hyTNGkBSjyo I'm sad that Carlo Bonomi, who voiced everyone in the original run of Pingu, has passed away. What a talent, and what a show, so funny and adorable. RIP and noot-noot x Here's the first episode; youtu.be/hyTNGkBSjyo

mani @dagangkanalgf



rip noot noot twitter.com/bickpixx/statu… Travis Bickerstaff 🆖️ @Bickpixx R.I.P Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of Pingu. 1937-2022 R.I.P Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of Pingu. 1937-2022 https://t.co/EdTiBHpZnW nooooo lord whyd it have to be carlo bonomi??? i literally had a list for you and you chose him??????rip noot noot nooooo lord whyd it have to be carlo bonomi??? i literally had a list for you and you chose him??????rip noot noot 😭 twitter.com/bickpixx/statu…

Night3k @Night3k RIP Carlo Bonomi u made my childhood cuz pingu is one of my childhoods RIP Carlo Bonomi u made my childhood cuz pingu is one of my childhoods

Mattskating @Mattskating Pingu will always be a legend!

RIP to Carlo Bonomi the original voice of our favourite little penguin. Pingu will always be a legend!RIP to Carlo Bonomi the original voice of our favourite little penguin. https://t.co/srxJSyJtga

Jellicle Josh @joshuamartian

RIP to my first bad influence, Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of Pingu. Watch the master at work: When I was young my Mum had to ban me from watching Pingu because I started talking exclusively in Penguinese and answering questions with Noot Noot.RIP to my first bad influence, Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of Pingu. Watch the master at work: youtu.be/eAhNEadWCMI When I was young my Mum had to ban me from watching Pingu because I started talking exclusively in Penguinese and answering questions with Noot Noot.RIP to my first bad influence, Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of Pingu. Watch the master at work: youtu.be/eAhNEadWCMI

Jack McB. @jack_jmmcb

youtube.com/watch?v=eAhNEa… RIP Carlo Bonomi, the iconic original voice actor for Pingu... RIP Carlo Bonomi, the iconic original voice actor for Pingu...youtube.com/watch?v=eAhNEa…

Tracey ann Ashton @TraceyannAshto3 🕯 @DobbersW Sad news. What a legacy Carlo Bonomi has left. To give so many children, such joy as the voice of #Pingu is an incredible gift RIP @DobbersW Sad news. What a legacy Carlo Bonomi has left. To give so many children, such joy as the voice of #Pingu is an incredible gift RIP ❤️🐧❤️🙏🕯

Bonomi is survived by his family members, whose identities remain unknown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das