Who did Carole Cook play in Sixteen Candles? Tributes pour in as Lucille Ball protege dies aged 98

Well-known actress Carole Cook passed away due to heart failure on Wednesday, January 11, at the age of 98. She was popular for portraying Grandma Helen in the 1984 comedy film, Sixteen Candles.
Comedian Scott Nevins paid tribute to her on Facebook with a picture of him sitting beside her. In the caption, Nevins wrote:
“...I was honored to have had the chance to work alongside her, and grateful that she let me gush about how impactful “42nd Street” was to me as a child seeing my first Broadway show. Rest now, Carole”
Musician J William McDaniel also expressed his grief on Facebook by writing that Cook was a force of nature, a talented and extraordinary performer, and a friend. He said that he was honored to have presented and accompanied her at the O’Neill in 2019. The post continued,
“We worked together so many times over the years, and I’m grateful for each and everyone of them. I am so much better having known her. Rest well, diva. I love you.”
Cook is survived by her stepson Christopher, his wife Becky, sister Regina, and nieces and nephews. Donations in her memory can be sent to the Entertainment Community Fund.
Netizens pay tribute to Carole Cook on Twitter
Carole Cook gained recognition for her flawless performances in films and TV shows. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.
Carole Cook was well-known for her appearances in films, TV shows, and theater
Also known as Mildred Frances Cook, the actress pursued her graduation from Baylor University in Greek drama. She worked in theater for some time and started her career on stage by portraying Mrs. Peacham in the revival of The Threepenny Opera in 1956.
She then appeared in other plays like Hello, Dolly!, Stop the World – I Want to Get Off, Father’s Day, Romantic Comedy, 42nd Street, The Supporting Cast, Steel Magnolias, Dress Up, The Lion in Winter, Ladies in Retirement, Radio Gals, 70, Girls 70 and Follies.
Carole Cook made her television debut with U.S. Marshal where she portrayed Mrs. Parker/Nurse from 1959 to 1960. She is also known for playing different roles in 18 episodes of the CBS sitcom, The Lucy Show. The show aired for six seasons with 156 episodes from October 1, 1962, to March 11, 1968.
Cook continued to appear on other TV shows like Kentucky Jones, Daniel Boone, Sarge, Maude, Emergency!, Charlie’s Angels, Knight Rider, The Love Boat, Strip Mall, Grey’s Anatomy, and more.
Carole started her film career with the 1963 comedy film Palm Springs Weekend, where she played Naomi Yates. She then appeared as Bessie Limpet in the 1964 comedy film, The Incredible Mr. Limpet. Directed by Arthur Lubin, the film received a positive response and featured Don Knotts, Jack Weston, Andrew Duggan, Larry Keating, and others in the lead roles.
She played important roles in films like The Gauntlet, American Gigolo, Summer Lovers, Grandview, U.S.A., Fast Money, Lost & Found, Home on the Range, A Very Sordid Wedding, and Waiting in the Wings: Still Waiting.