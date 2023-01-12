Who did Carole Cook play in Sixteen Candles? Tributes pour in as Lucille Ball protege dies aged 98

Well-known actress Carole Cook passed away due to heart failure on Wednesday, January 11, at the age of 98. She was popular for portraying Grandma Helen in the 1984 comedy film, Sixteen Candles.

Comedian Scott Nevins paid tribute to her on Facebook with a picture of him sitting beside her. In the caption, Nevins wrote:

“...I was honored to have had the chance to work alongside her, and grateful that she let me gush about how impactful “42nd Street” was to me as a child seeing my first Broadway show. Rest now, Carole”

Musician J William McDaniel also expressed his grief on Facebook by writing that Cook was a force of nature, a talented and extraordinary performer, and a friend. He said that he was honored to have presented and accompanied her at the O’Neill in 2019. The post continued,

“We worked together so many times over the years, and I’m grateful for each and everyone of them. I am so much better having known her. Rest well, diva. I love you.”

Cook is survived by her stepson Christopher, his wife Becky, sister Regina, and nieces and nephews. Donations in her memory can be sent to the Entertainment Community Fund.

Netizens pay tribute to Carole Cook on Twitter

Carole Cook gained recognition for her flawless performances in films and TV shows. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.

John McDaniel @therealJohnMcD RIP to one of the greats, Carole Cook, who impacted my life in a glorious way! RIP to one of the greats, Carole Cook, who impacted my life in a glorious way! https://t.co/yIv5yd5OqM

valerie perrine @TheValPerrine

#carolecook #rip #legend RIP Carole Cook! She was a legend and Icon! I was lucky enough to work with her early in my career. One of the last of the greats gone! Thank you for the memories! RIP Carole Cook! She was a legend and Icon! I was lucky enough to work with her early in my career. One of the last of the greats gone! Thank you for the memories! #carolecook #rip #legend https://t.co/rNn3qPbTxO

Wilson Cruz @wcruz73 RIP youtu.be/bOOZTZQa-Cg We lost the legendary #CaroleCook today. She was an enormous talent with an even bigger heart. Throughout the height of the AIDS pandemic she lent her voice and talent to support those living with the disease and kept us stitches while she did it.RIP We lost the legendary #CaroleCook today. She was an enormous talent with an even bigger heart. Throughout the height of the AIDS pandemic she lent her voice and talent to support those living with the disease and kept us stitches while she did it. ❤️ RIP❤️ youtu.be/bOOZTZQa-Cg

Shae Roberts 🌊 @shaedreams1 RIP Carole Cook- She was always a standout in anything she was in. I loved her in ‘Palm Springs Weekend’ and as the grandma in ‘Sixteen Candles’ among so many other great parts. RIP Carole Cook- She was always a standout in anything she was in. I loved her in ‘Palm Springs Weekend’ and as the grandma in ‘Sixteen Candles’ among so many other great parts. https://t.co/WwaLLt6DRI

Carole Cook was well-known for her appearances in films, TV shows, and theater

Also known as Mildred Frances Cook, the actress pursued her graduation from Baylor University in Greek drama. She worked in theater for some time and started her career on stage by portraying Mrs. Peacham in the revival of The Threepenny Opera in 1956.

She then appeared in other plays like Hello, Dolly!, Stop the World – I Want to Get Off, Father’s Day, Romantic Comedy, 42nd Street, The Supporting Cast, Steel Magnolias, Dress Up, The Lion in Winter, Ladies in Retirement, Radio Gals, 70, Girls 70 and Follies.

Carole Cook as Sophie Larson in Grey's Anatomy (Image via Michael Desmond/Getty Images)

Carole Cook made her television debut with U.S. Marshal where she portrayed Mrs. Parker/Nurse from 1959 to 1960. She is also known for playing different roles in 18 episodes of the CBS sitcom, The Lucy Show. The show aired for six seasons with 156 episodes from October 1, 1962, to March 11, 1968.

Cook continued to appear on other TV shows like Kentucky Jones, Daniel Boone, Sarge, Maude, Emergency!, Charlie’s Angels, Knight Rider, The Love Boat, Strip Mall, Grey’s Anatomy, and more.

Carole started her film career with the 1963 comedy film Palm Springs Weekend, where she played Naomi Yates. She then appeared as Bessie Limpet in the 1964 comedy film, The Incredible Mr. Limpet. Directed by Arthur Lubin, the film received a positive response and featured Don Knotts, Jack Weston, Andrew Duggan, Larry Keating, and others in the lead roles.

She played important roles in films like The Gauntlet, American Gigolo, Summer Lovers, Grandview, U.S.A., Fast Money, Lost & Found, Home on the Range, A Very Sordid Wedding, and Waiting in the Wings: Still Waiting.

