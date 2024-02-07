Who was Cecilia Gentili? Age and all about the transgender rights activist and actress as she passes away

Cecilia Gentili, a noted transgender rights activist, actress, and author passed away Tuesday morning. The tragic news was shared on her Instagram page. Friends and family of the 52-year-old notified the public and said they would share further updates about funeral services in the following days. The exact cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

Originally from Argentina, Cecilia was a towering figure in the LGBTQ+ community in NYC and beyond. She dedicated herself to fighting for the rights of LGBTQ+ people, s*x workers, and immigrants.

She has left a long-standing legacy of representation and empowerment for the transgender community. Cecilia faced significant challenges as an immigrant when she came to the U.S.

Despite all the hurdles, she became a prominent advocate for trans rights, leaving her mark. She captured the essence of trans people’s experience in her works.

Life and work of Cecilia Gentili

Cecilia performed Red Ink, her autobiographical off-Broadway show in 2023. Late last year, she said in an interview that she hoped the presentation would entertain people as well as make them aware of the often-harsh reality of trans life.

“I wanted them to laugh, but also to wonder why we have to make trans people’s lives so hard,” Cecilia said.

Cecilia's other acting credits included her role as Ms. Orlando on the groundbreaking trans TV series Pose. She had also executed one-woman shows such as The Knife Cuts Both Ways.

Apart from her activism, Cecilia served as the Director of Policy at an NYC-based AIDS service organization called GMHC. She was also the founder of the organizational development consulting firm, Trans Equity Consulting. This firm worked with immigrants, trans women of color, incarcerated people, and s*x workers.

Last year, Cecilia Gentili co-organized the first ever all-trans music festival, Transmissions Fest in New York City.

“We are often included in Pride events, but we’re not centered. And there’s a difference,” she told Them magazine.

Cecilia hosted a fundraiser, Fierce Futures in 2020 that supported organizations serving black transgender people.

Tributes pour in for Cecilia Gentili as trans rights advocate dies aged 52

As news of Cecilia Gentili’s sudden demise got out, tributes from loved ones, friends, and fellow activists began pouring in. Gia Love, an activist and model shared a post in Cecilia’s honor. The first slide consists of a polaroid photo of her and Cecilia dated January 31.

Gia shared the screenshot of a text exchange between her and the late activist where the latter called Gia her “favorite daughter”. The last slide is a video of Gia gracefully lip-syncing to Adele’s “When We Were Young”, which she performed on Cecilia’s birthday.

The model also shared the lyrics from the song in the caption. She went on to express her devastation at Cecilia’s death — a person whom she called her ‘mother’.

Gia revealed she met the late activist at APHICA during her first transition appointment. She described Cecilia Gentili as “kind, giving, and honest”.

“She believed in community. She believed in me! My heart is broken again. I will forever feel the weight of her absence,” the model added.

As per another of Gia Love’s posts, a memorial service for Cecilia is to be held today, February 7 at Judson Memorial Church from 7:30 p.m. She thanked Black Transition Liberation for organizing a space for the service.

Another model Chiquitita also shared a short video of them with Cecilia. They wrote in the caption:

"I wi honor your name for the rest of my life. Thank you for everything.thank you for being a mother to me."

Tahrah Andrews, a friend of the 52-year-old shared a heartbroken post about losing her. Andrews wrote Cecilia's presence brightened up the world, making it a better place.

Cecilia is described as having had a kind heart that touched many lives. Tahrah Andrews also praised her late friend's skills in writing.

Drag legend Murray Hill, Pose actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, actor Sara Ramirez, filmmaker Isabel Sandoval, and many others left their tributes under the Instagram announcement of Cecilia Gentili’s passing.