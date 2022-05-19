Who is Chad Joseph Marek? Husband accused of killing former University of Kansas player Regan Gibbs

Regan Gibbs, identified as a former University of Kansas soccer player, was murdered by her husband, who was then charged with first-degree murder, as per state authorities.

Police found 25-year-old Regan Gibbs severely wounded on May 16 in her apartment in Lawrence, Kansas. According to authorities, the deceased's husband Chad Joseph Marek called emergency number 911 himself. He was arrested at the scene of the alleged murder.

On May 18, police said that Gibbs' death was most likely a consequence of domestic abuse, but refused to reveal further details about how she was murdered.

What is known about Regan Gibbs and her husband Chad Joseph Marek?

Washington-native Gibbs was the goalkeeper for the Kansas Jayhawks soccer team from 2015 to 2018. According to the university's athletics department website, she was a member of two NCAA tournament teams during her time at Kansas. According to Gibbs' Facebook, she married Marek in November 2021.

Lawrence's Police Chief Rich Lockhart said that Marek had called 911 himself and confessed to killing Regan Gibbs, as reported by outlet Journal World. Marek reportedly justified the crime saying that he had been following God's instructions.

Chief Lockhart also revealed that an autopsy to assess Regan Gibbs's cause of death has been scheduled for May 19. As per Lockhart, Gibbs' injuries were so serious that a single cause of death could not be determined until the autopsy was completed.

Marek was arrested on the spot and is being held on a $1 million bail. He has prior convictions for violence, interfering with medical emergency personnel, and interfering with law police. Marek previously complained about COVID-19 immunizations and "the LGBTQ agenda" online, according to Journal World.

In an official statement issued on May 17, Kansas head coach Mark Francis said:

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan. She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field.”

A GoFundMe page set up in memory of Regan describes her as a devoted Christian who wanted to return to school to become a physician's assistant so she could perform mission work.

“Regan was only 25, a beautiful, kindhearted girl who loved Jesus and people. She had a big heart for the homeless and hoped to go back to school to become a Physicians Assistant to do mission work.”

Her family has arranged the fundraiser to cover the funeral expenses.

“Regan had a precious soul and she was loved by everyone who knew her. She is leaving behind her mom and four younger sisters who are heartbroken by this tragic loss.”

As of May 19, the GoFundMe campaign has raised over $21,000.

