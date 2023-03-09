Who did Chaim Topol play in For Your Eyes Only? James Bond and Fiddler on the Roof star dies aged 87

Chaim Topol, a well-known actor, singer, and illustrator, passed away on March 9 at the age of 87. Topol earned recognition for his portrayal of Milos Columbo in For Your Eyes Only, the 12th installment in the James Bond franchise.

Topol's son revealed that he was diagnosed with dementia in 2022, and according to local media, he was at his Israel-based residence at the time of death. Actor Ali Arellano paid tribute to Topol on Facebook by sharing a picture of him and describing him as one of the best actors. She wrote:

"I got to meet him once. I was on a flight to Tel Aviv and there he was sitting in the isle next to me in coach! (I shouldn't have been surprised after all he wasn't a rich man). Still I had to do a double take. There were no airs or graces about him. He was friendly, gracious and jolly. Just as you would expect."

The Israeli American Council also expressed their grief on Facebook by posting his picture and writing:

"Rest in Peace Fiddler on the Roof. Chaim Topol will always be remembered as one of Israel's greatest actors, and his voice will forever remain as part of Israel's story and have a place in our hearts."

Chaim Topol appeared as Milos Columbo in For Your Eyes Only

Chaim Topol was known for his appearances on films and television (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Chaim Topol gained recognition for his performances in various films and TV shows. He was mostly known for playing Milos Columbo in For Your Eyes Only, which was the 12th film in the James Bond franchise.

The character is a smuggler and Aris Kristasos' rival. He was later revealed to be Bond's ally and proved his intentions when Bond accompanied him while raiding one of the opium-processing warehouses of Kristatos. Columbo's men attacked, and Bond ran after Locque into the warehouse.

Locque started to detonate explosives inside the warehouse, and Bond eventually killed Locque by pushing his car over a cliff. Columbo continued to help Bond by giving him the location of Kristatos' mountain retreat and stopping the latter from reaching the helipad as General Gogol waited to collect the ATAC communicator.

For Your Eyes Only, directed by John Glen, was released on June 26, 1981, and although it received mixed reviews, the film collected around $195 million at the box office.

Who was Chaim Topol?

Chaim Topol initially joined the newspaper Davar as a printer, and following his graduation, he joined the Israeli army. He joined the theatre company Batzal Yarok in the 1960s, and this started his journey on stage.

He then made his film debut with the 1961 drama film I Like Mike and continued to appear in other projects like Etz O Palestina, El Dorado, Sallah Shabati, Cast a Giant Shadow, Ervinka, Before Winter Comes, and more. He also appeared in a few television shows, including SeaQuest DSV, Tales of the Unexpected, War and Remembrance, and The Winds of War.

Topol was the author of books like To Life! and Topol's Treasury of Jewish Humor, Wit, and Wisdom. Chaim's survivors include his wife, Galia, and their three children.

Poll : 0 votes