Who was Charlie Strutton? AFC Wimbledon issues statement on the death of former player

AFC Wimbledon mourns the passing of former player Charlie Strutton, who tragically died on February 21, 2024. The club announced the news with a statement of condolences to Charlie's family, friends, and the entire football community affected by this loss. As per The Sun, the statement reads:

"Everyone at AFC Wimbledon is deeply saddened to read of the passing of our former player Charlie Strutton. Our sincerest condolences go to Charlie's family and friends at this extremely difficult time. We are so sorry for your loss. RIP Charlie."

Charlie Strutton, who died at 34, was a striker for a non-league side. He came through the youth system of Chalfont St. Peter. However, his career began at the Buckinghamshire-based club.

AFC Wimbledon remembers Charlie Strutton: A look back at his career amid sudden demise

Expand Tweet

Born on April 17, 1989, Charlie Strutton was an English professional footballer who played as a striker. He started his career at the junior level at Chalfont, and later, in 2006, he was promoted to the senior team.

He was a consistent performer whose goal-scoring became reliable for Saint's success. It also helped them make it to the FA Vase semi-finals in 2009, as per the Chalfont St Peter club. In 2011, Strutton won the Spartan League title. The chairman of Chalfont St. Peter Club paid tribute to him on X and wrote:

"Words cannot express the unbearable sadness I feel following the news of Charlie's passing. Without question, a light has gone out at Chalfont St Peter and for everyone that knew Charlie. He will be remembered in the most loving and cherished ways that all good souls who enter our lives, however briefly, are remembered."

He further added:

"Our love and condolences from absolutely everyone at Chalfont St Peter go to his family in the knowledge that we've all been touched by a rare gift that, in time, will give us all the strength to carry on."

Expand Tweet

However, in 2012, Strutton joined AFC Wimbledon. He made his only goal against the Woking in a 2–0 win for "The Magpies" on March 3, 2012, before suffering an ankle injury.

During his Aldershot debut against Southport, striker Charlie Strutton sustained a fractured fibula and a slight displacement of the ankle joint. However, physio Mike Rayner refrained from playing the rest of the season, as seen in My London News.

Stutton, then 22, was sure that he would be fit before the Dons' debut in League Two and would resume training. As seen in the publication, he said:

"I went straight out on loan to Maidenhead, started off really well there, and then unfortunately got the injury on my ankle. I tweaked the ligaments but I've had the scan and been to the specialist and it's fine now."

He further added:

"I'm probably a week or two away. I'm starting running again this week, and then we will see how it goes from there. Hopefully, it will only be a week or two, though."

Charlie Strutton at AFC Wimbledon v York City (Image via Getty)

The ankle injury slowed his playing frequency. However, in November 2016, he played his last game in red and green.

The striker passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. However, the reason for his sudden demise is unknown, as per The Sun.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE