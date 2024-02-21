Carlos Alcaraz suffers ankle injury in Rio Open 1R clash, retires mid-match despite valiant effort to continue

Carlos Alcaraz sustained a horrible ankle injury during his tournament opener at the 2024 Rio Open, which forced his mid-match retirement.

Alcaraz's on-court struggles have continued, this time compounded by an injury. Following his shock semifinal exit at the Argentina Open, the Spaniard sought redemption at the ATP 500 event in Rio de Janeiro, aiming for his first title since his Wimbledon triumph last year. He took on Thiago Monteiro in the opening round.

The match got off to an unfortunate start for the World No. 2, as he twisted his ankle and fell to the ground in the first game itself. Monteiro displayed sportsmanship by coming around to offer the Spaniard support as he limped to his bench.

Expand Tweet

The 20-year-old called for the physiotherapist and appeared to be in significant pain as he held his face in his hands while receiving treatment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Spaniard's ankle was visibly swollen as he iced it with the aim of getting back on court and completing the match.

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz returned to the court with his ankle strapped and even managed to break Monteiro's serve to take the lead in the match. However, his compromised movement became evident as he dropped his serve in the second game. Despite a valiant effort to soldier on, he was forced to retire, with the scoreline reading 1-1.

Expand Tweet

Alcaraz has enjoyed prior success at the Rio Open, clinching the title in 2022 by defeating Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 in the final. The Spaniard also recorded a runner-up finish at the ATP 500 event last year, as Cameron Norrie claimed a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win over him in the final.

"It's a shame to see that I haven't improved some things in my concentration since 2023" - Carlos Alcaraz after Argentina Open exit

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz's Argentina Open campaign ended in a shock defeat in the semifinals, as Nicolas Jarry claimed a 7-6(2), 6-3 victory. Following his loss, the Spaniard acknowledged the immense weight of expectations he had to contend with.

"It is true that expectations are generated in me in the tournaments where I go... maybe people think that I have to win every match, but Jarry has a level that can beat anyone," Carlos Alcaraz said.

However, Alcaraz also criticized himself for failing to make noticeable improvements in certain areas since last year, admitting that there was a missing element in his game that was affecting his level of play.

"It's a shame to see that I haven't improved some things in my concentration since 2023. There's no other way, it's something pending, and my level of play is based on the level of attitude and energy I'm in," he added.