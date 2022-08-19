Who is Christina Hammond? All about Tristan Wilds' wife as couple set to welcome second child together

American singer and actor Tristan Wilds is on his way to becoming a father yet once again as he and his wife, Christina Hammond, are all set to welcome their second child. The former revealed the news via social media on August 18, 2022, and posted a few pictures of his wife. Implying her pregnancy, the caption reads,

“One thing about me, i don’t miss. ha! Happy birthday, my love.”

Hammond also posted some maternity photos on her account and stated,

“All praises due to the most high. Grateful to see another year. Blessed to be surrounded by so much love.”

Everything known about Tristan Wilds’ wife

Christina Hammond is a well-known writer, freelancer, and humanitarian. She has also appeared on WWD, Essence, and Forbes for her community service and has worked with brands and organizations like United Nations, Samsung, Google, Forbes, LVMH Moet Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, and more.

Born on August 17, 1981, her father is a Christian, while her mother’s identity remains unknown. Her siblings include a sister and a brother. Despite being so famous, she does not have a Wikipedia page because of which detailed information about her educational background is unavailable.

The 41-year-old’s first book, Dear Little Black Girl, was published on August 2, 2020. It is targeted towards young black girls who are introduced to affirmations until they get used to reading and understanding. This book is specifically written for black girls from different backgrounds, highlighting on black inclusivity and diversity.

Hammond started a children’s book club named Tristyn’s Book Club after becoming a mother. As of now, her net worth is estimated to be around $600,000.

Tristan Wilds and Christina Hammond’s relationship timeline

Tristan Wilds and Christina Hammond have been together since they were 15 years old (Image via christinanwilds/Instagram)

Although detailed information on their relationship is not available, Tristan Wilds and Christina Hammond have been together since they were 15. They married in December 2020 in a small ceremony and were already the parents of a girl, Tristyn Naomi Wilds.

Speaking of the marriage, Christina said that their wedding was perfect, and they wanted an intimate ceremony that included her and Wilds, their daughter, and their parents on Zoom.

While appearing on They Call Me Dad, Wilds said that his daughter’s birth helped him fight his depression. He said that he had been there for some time and was letting life take him wherever it wanted to. He added,

“I kind of just started to think people would probably be better off without me being there. Tristyn was a very big part of the motivation to get pulled out of that dark place. That’s the push I needed to get towards the light.”

He ended by saying that he wants to teach his daughter to enjoy who she is. Furthermore, he stated that he wants her to enjoy her femininity and blackness and understand that she has the right over everything the world has to offer, irrespective of her gender and color.

