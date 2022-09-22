Who is Christina Oxenberg? King Charles' cousin slams royal family over 'treasonous' treatment and 'hellish hazing' of Meghan Markle

Serbian-American author Christina Oxenberg has slammed the British royal family for the way they have treated Meghan Markle.

While speaking to The New York Post, Oxenberg, cousin of King Charles III, revealed that the royal family has always been known to haze newcomers, particularly women who are dating family members, and only those who are "tough as nails" manage to get past it.

“To Meghan Markle, I say, ‘What you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing.' If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass.”

Born on December 27, 1962, Christina Oxenberg is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia and Howard Oxenberg. The Serbian nobility happens to be the third cousin to King Charles III. Professionally, she is a fashion designer and writer. Her elder sister, Catherine Oxenberg, is an actress. Christina claims that her mother, Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, was once very close to the now-presiding King.

Christina Oxenberg revealed Kate Middleton was also mocked by the royal family

In the same interview, Christina Oxenberg revealed that the royal family members also mocked the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, when she was referred to as "Kate Middle Class" by the British media when Prince William was dating her.

As per the Express, Camilla, the Queen Consort allegedly referred to Kate Middleton's parents, Michael and Carole, as "Meet the Fockers."

"They thought it was all very funny - Kate Middle Class and Sarah Ferguson and Koo Stark. They meant no disrespect; after all, she is the future queen of England."

Oxenberg also detailed other instances where Princess Marie of Kent, an aristocrat of German-Czech heritage, was one of the other future royals who faced hazing.

The Princess, formerly known as Marie Christine von Reibnitz, was picked on by the royals when she tied the knot in 1978 with Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, according to Christina Oxenberg.

However, she talked about the treatment being endured by Markle because of the British media's close gaze on her every move and dubbed it nothing less than "treasonous."

"They are tough, they are tough on foreigners. It’s not about your skin colour, it’s about being a foreigner. She is Harry's choice of wife. By their own metrics they have called it a class system. They came up with that system, [by which] you have to respect Harry's choice."

Oxenberg's comments come after reports focusing on Meghan Markle's presence at Queen Elizabeth's funeral led to the Duchess of Sussex being trolled online.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She was Britain's longest reigning monarch, having held the throne for 70 years. News of her death was announced by the official Twitter handle of the royal family, who also revealed that she passed away "peacefully" at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Queen was immediately succeeded by her eldest son, Charles, whom she shared with late husband, Prince Phillip.

