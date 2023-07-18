Who was Christine Chavez? Family launches fundraiser as homeless woman is fatally run over by lawnmower in California park

On Saturday, July 8, a 27-year-old homeless woman named Christine Chavez was fatally run over by a lawnmower tractor while sleeping in a California park. As of July 17, the victim's family is attempting to raise funds for a legal case to charge the unidentified driver of the lawnmower.

According to The New York Post, the lawnmower was being driven by a local park employee who claimed that he did not see Chavez sleeping. The driver called 911, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Christine Chavez's family, they were particularly shocked by the way the city officials handled the victim's remains. Following the accident, Chavez was dismembered, and traces of her bones and skin were reportedly left behind all over the park.

The victim's family claimed that the case is not being taken seriously since she was homeless.

Christine Chavez was a mother to a 9-year-old

The Modesto Bee reported that prior to her death, Christine Chavez could frequently be seen in Beard Brook Park, where several transient people stay. Chavez was also known to stay at a Salvation Army's Berberian shelter on D street, near Beard Brook Park.

According to the family of Christine Chavez, the victim was the mother of a 9-year-old daughter. She was described by her relatives as a friendly and good humored individual who had been close to her family. For the last three to four years, she had been living as a homeless person, but was reportedly in contact with family members.

Other witnesses told the Chavez family that the victim was last seen washing her hair by the creek, before falling sleeping on a hill near the playground and baseball field of the park. The lawnmower reportedly came within 20 minutes of her dozing off.

As reported by Fox 40, the lawn mower tractor belonged to a contractor hired by E&J Gallo Winery, the company which owned the park. In response to the horrific death, the company released the following statement:

“Gallo acquired the Beard Brook Park property in Modesto on Friday, July 7, 2023. On Saturday, July 8, 2023, a landscaping contractor was hired to perform weed abatement and fire prevention services. There was an accident at approximately 12:00 p.m. involving the contractor’s tractor and an individual who was not visible and laying in a tall, weeded area."

The statement continued:

"The contractor immediately contacted the Modesto Police Department via 911, and upon arrival, MPD Officers declared the individual was deceased."

Chavez' family claimed that the clean up process was so carelessly done that the victim's mother had to pick up pieces of her daughter's remains.

After launching a fundraiser for Christine on GoFundMe, they said that the money raised will be used to hold someone accountable for the 27-year-old's death. So far, it has raised $1,342 of a $7,000 goal.