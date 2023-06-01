National Donut Day 2023: Brands, deals, and all you need to know

National Donut Day is right around the corner, and so are deals and offers from donut and coffee chains across the country. Celebrated every year on the first Friday of June, the day honors the Donut Lassies (The Salvation Army volunteers) who traveled to France during the First World War. Responsible for serving donuts and other snacks to the soldiers, these women set up service huts near the front lines to serve baked goods to the soldiers.

A perfect excuse to satiate one's sweet cravings, Donut Day is scheduled for June 2 this year. Celebrated nationwide, the day is marked with multiple offers and deals from popular donut chains, including Dunkin, Krispy Kreme, and more. It is literally raining donuts this week, as chains start offering free donuts for guests, $2 BOGOS, free merch, and much more.

Looking forward to enjoying decadent donuts on June 2? Read along as we share all the best deals and freebies you can snag this Donut Day.

Free donuts, $2 BOGOS, and other deals available at various chains for National Donut Day 2023

Whether you like your donuts oozing with chocolate, glazed, with sprinkles, or in any other manner, there's no denying that a good donut can improve any day. Returning with a day filled with donuts, National Donut Day is back this year. Scheduled for June 2, the day is filled with donuts from your favorite brands and donut chains across the country.

Making things easier for fans, we have compiled a list of all the best deals and offers available from popular donut chains on June 2. Grab a cup of coffee or any other beverage of your choice and get ready to enjoy all the sweet and delicious deals available on donuts this National Donut Day.

Dapper Doughnut

Guests visiting a Dapper Doughnut location on June 2 can snag a free six-pack of cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donuts. To claim the freebie, guests can make a purchase of any value in-store. Individuals making an online purchase must make a minimum purchase of $5 or more. However, offers are only valid at participating locations between June 2 and June 4.

Dunkin

Dunkin is offering free classic donuts to guests on Friday, June 2. Customers who visit a participating Dunkin location and purchase any beverage can enjoy a free serving of a classic doughnut on the house.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts, a Pennsylvania-based donut chain, is offering a free Cinnamon Sugar donut to guests on June 2. Guests visiting a participating location can enjoy a free serving of a delicious Cinnamon Sugar donut. The best part - no purchase is necessary to claim the freebies.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering fans one free donut this National Donut Day. Guests visiting a Krispy Kreme store on June 2 can pick any one donut of their choice absolutely free. Like Duck Donuts, no purchase is necessary to claim the free donut.

Additionally, sustomers who purchase a dozen of any donuts can also enjoy a $2 BOGO deal on Original Glazed donuts. Apply the code BOGO2 at a store or online to claim a $2 BOGO deal on Original Glazed donuts. These offers are applicable across the United States and Canada.

LaMar's Donuts

LaMar's Donuts will be offering a free Ray’s Original glazed donut to guests on June 2. The freebies can be claimed at all participating locations without making any purchases. Apart from that, the chain will also be offering a free National Donut Day T-shirt to select lucky customers while supplies last.

Tim Hortons

Customers who purchase a hot or iced beverage at a Tim Hortons location can snag a free donut on National Donut Day. They can also purchase any size of beverage to claim the freebie. Offer applicable on all orders placed on the app or online.

Yonutz

Yonutz's will be serving free Smashed Donuts on National Donut Day. Starting at 4 pm on Friday (June 2), the first ten Yonutz guests at the top of each hour can snag a free Smashed Donut of their choice. Additionallt, the chain ha planned sweet surprises and giveaways for the daytime.

While the aforementioned deals and offers are available at all participating locations across the country on National Donut Day, customers may have to check with their local stores beforehand. It is best advised to enquire at the counter before placing your orders.

