Who is Christine Dawood? All about Shahzada Dawood's family as his wife opens up on tragic Titan submarine implosion

Businessman, investor, and philanthropist Shahzada Dawood was one of the five passengers who died in the Titan submersible disaster alongside his son Suleman.

Shahzada was married to coach and psychologist Christine Dawood. Aside from Suleman, the couple also had a daughter named Alina.

Christine recently spoke to BBC and revealed that she was initially offered to take the journey in the Titan as Suleman was too young to take the trip. However, she still allowed Suleman as he wished to go on the journey for a very long time.

She went on to say that Suleman had a Rubik's Cube with him at all times and that he could solve it in 12 seconds. She stated that her son learned to solve the Rubik's cube by watching YouTube tutorials. Christine described her marriage to Shahzada as having begun at a university.

Nomia Iqbal @NomiaIqbal



Longer interview running on



@robtaylortv @EloiseAlanna Christine Dawood wanted to talk to the BBC and pay tribute to the son and husband she lost. #Titan Longer interview running on @BBCWorld on-air and online Christine Dawood wanted to talk to the BBC and pay tribute to the son and husband she lost. #Titan Longer interview running on @BBCWorld on-air and online 🎥 @robtaylortv @EloiseAlanna https://t.co/q1LW946xpn

Christine Dawood further stated that she still had hope despite being informed that contact with Titan was lost after it went underwater.

"I think I lost hope when we passed the 96 hours mark. I said: 'I'm preparing for the worst.' That's when I lost hope," she added.

She avered that she and Alina may not be able to find closure and that they are now planning to learn and solve the Rubik's cube. Stating that they will continue the work of Shahzada, Christine said:

"He was involved in so many things, he helped so many people and I think I really want to continue that legacy and give him that platform… It's quite important for my daughter as well."

Shahzada Dawood was married to Christine Dawood since 2001

Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman (Image via RealLifeRealPr1/Twitter)

Over the course of his career, Shahzada Dawood worked for a wide range of organizations, including the World Economic Forum, the Engro Corporation, and the Dawood Hercules Corporation. In 2001, he wed Christine Dawood and the two of them eventually had two children: Suleman and Alina.

Christine was born in Germany, and her initial career goal was to become an engineer. However, she abandoned her intentions after she and her husband were involved in a plane crash in 2019. The previous year, she founded Next Step Now, a business mentoring company.

Christine and Shahzada's daughter Alina is a graduate of English literature.

Suleman and Alina spent most of their childhood between Karachi, Pakistan, and London.

Suleman was a student at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland, majoring in business. His father and he were quite close since they shared a love of exploration and adventure. The duo's obituary in the British Asian Trust stated:

"The relationship between Shahzada and Suleman was a joy to behold; they were each other's greatest supporters and cherished a shared passion for adventure and exploration of all the world had to offer them."

Suleman was planning to join his father's company Engro following his graduation. He had previously worked there as an intern.

The Dawood family was reportedly residing in Canada before leaving for the dive in the Titan submersible.

Born on February 12, 1975, Shahzada Dawood went to Buckingham University where he acquired his LLB. He then enrolled at Philadelphia University to get his MSc in global textile marketing.

Shahzada Dawood served on the Engro Corporation's board of directors and as vice-chairman. Later, he became a director of the Dawood Hercules Corporation and a trustee of The Dawood Foundation and The Engro Foundation.

Poll : 0 votes