Who was Christine McVie married to? All about her ex-husbands amid Fleetwood Mac singer's death

On November 30, 2022, singer and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac Christine McVie passed away from a short illness. She was 79 years old at the time of death.

Christine’s family confirmed that she was hospitalized, although the reason behind the same was not disclosed. According to her family’s statement, she passed peacefully and they requested privacy during this tough phase. Stating that they had a lot of memories together, Fleetwood Mac stated:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

Bill Clinton @BillClinton I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie. “Don’t Stop” was my ’92 campaign theme song - it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her. I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie. “Don’t Stop” was my ’92 campaign theme song - it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her. https://t.co/UPUvpDWRZB

Bryan Adams @bryanadams RIP Christine McVie. Thanks for the music RIP Christine McVie. Thanks for the music ❤️

McVie revealed in an interview earlier this year that she was diagnosed with scoliosis but it remains unknown if that led to her demise. Apart from being a member of Fleetwood Mac, she also gained recognition for her solo albums.

Christine McVie tied the knot twice

Although Christine became popular as a musician all these years, her relationships were similarly a topic of discussion among the public. She tied the knot twice but never became a mother.

Christine was first romantically linked to John McVie and they were introduced to each other before Christine joined the band. John is a bass guitarist and was a member of Mayall & the Bluesbreakers and Fleetwood Mac.

They married in 1968 followed by Christine joining the band in 1970. However, the duo separated in 1976 and Christine said in an interview after 27 years that her joining Fleetwood Mac was possibly the reason behind their divorce. In another interview, she stated that there was a point where they could not live together and continued:

“We’d probably spent more time with one another than most couples who have lived together for twenty-five years. We had no individuality, no separation.”

Christine McVie then exchanged vows with Eddy Quintela in 1986 but they split in 2003. Although there is no detailed information about their relationship timeline, they collaborated on a few singles of Fleetwood Mac. A renowned keyboardist and songwriter, Quintela passed away in 2020.

Christine McVie was a popular musician and singer

Christine McVie gained recognition as a member of Fleetwood Mac (Image via Fin Costello/Getty Images)

Born on July 12, 1943, Christine McVie’s father was a violinist and her grandfather was an organist. She started training herself in music at 11 and was heavily influenced by The Everly Brothers.

She started her musical career as a member of Sounds of Blue before the group disbanded. Her former band members Andy Silvester and Stan Webb formed a band Chicken Shack and she joined them as the vocalist, keyboardist, and pianist. She left the band in 1969 following her marriage to John McVie.

Christine joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 and made her debut with the band on their fifth album, Future Games, released in 1971. She was then featured on other albums like Bare Trees, Mystery to Me, and more.

She took a short break and revealed in 2013 that she was recording another album, which was left unreleased. Christine continued to perform on stage, and she appeared in a documentary, Fleetwood Mac’s Songbird – Christine McVie.

