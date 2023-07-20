Who is Chung Lim? Korean actor and singer passes away at 37 due to cancer

On July 20, 2023, Herald Pop reported that Korean actor and singer Chung Lim passed away on July 19 at the age of 37. The actor, who was last seen in the 2010 drama Smile, Mom in a guest role, was battling colon cancer. It wasn't mentioned how long he battled cancer, but it was reported to be a long time.

Chung Lim was active as an actor and singer from 2004 to around 2011. His first drama, I’m Sorry, I Love You, was released in 2004. He played a guest role in the series. He then went on to star in only a handful of dramas before making his debut as a singer in 2009 with an album titled STEP.

Korean actor-singer Chung Lim passes away while battling colon cancer

Chung Lim, also known as Han Chung-lim, lost his life to colon cancer on July 19, 2023. The exact details of the actor’s battle with cancer are undisclosed. However, many knew him as the actor who stole the attention in I’m Sorry, I Love You and other dramas.

He was also known for his handsome face and was often compared to Stairway to Heaven’s Kim Tae-hee, who is regarded as one of South Korea’s most beautiful actresses. He was reportedly called the male version of Kim Tae-hee during his debut.

The 37-year-old debuted as an actor and later dabbled in the music industry. He appeared in four shows and mostly played a guest role. With I’m Sorry, I Love You in 2004, he participated in Romance Hunter in 2007, Dream in 2009, and Smile, Mom in 2010.

Chung Lim also appeared in several episodes of two variety shows. These were Star Golden Bell in 2004 and Let’s Go! Dream Team Season 2 in 2009. He also released a debut EP titled STEP in 2009.

As per Herald Pop, the late singer was last known to have been working as a sales representative for a motorcycle company. It was also reported that he was married. These details were reported in August 2021. He stopped working in the entertainment industry shortly after 2010.

Meanwhile, Cho Minah, a former member of the first-generation K-pop group Jewelry, shared an Instagram post Expressing her condolences for the late Chung Lim. She posted a white flower and called him "a bright, pure child." She added that her heart was heavy and said:

“How painful and difficult it must have been. I will pray for you to rest in peace in a place without pain.”

As per Herald Pop, the funeral service for Chung Lim will be held on July 21 at 9 am KST. His mortuary was prepared in Severance Hospital’s Funeral Hall, situated in Gangnam district. He will reportedly be enshrined at Yeongsaengwon in Seongwan, Gyeonggi-do.