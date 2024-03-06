Who is Cindi Lee Yeager? Cobb County co-chief deputy DA alleges a witness was warned into silence in Fani Willis' disqualification hearing

A new court filing alleged Cindi Lee Yeager, a co-chief deputy district attorney for the Cobb County Office, would testify that Fani Willis warned Nathan Wade’s former business partner to stay quiet about their affair, the New York Post reported.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis is accused of carrying on a relationship with Nathan Wade, whom she appointed special prosecutor in the Trump election case in Georgia, and willfully hiding their alleged relationship from the court to avoid a conflict of interest. Fani Willis is battling to stay in her post overseeing the election interference case.

Willis and Wade have continually maintained they were only romantic between 2022 and 2023, after he was hired as a special prosecutor. However, prosecutors allege the relationship started in 2019.

While the hearing concluded last week with the judge expected to decide on Willis’ disqualification within two weeks, a new court filing filed by attorneys for David Shafer, a co-defendant in the former President’s Georgia racketeering case, said Cindi Lee Yeager would testify as a witness that Terrence Bradley, who is Wade's former business partner, was untruthful on the stand.

Cindi Lee Yeager alleges a witness lied about Fani Willis and Nathan Wade's relationship timeline

According to a profile in Justia Lawyers, Cindi Lee Yeager, a co-chief deputy district attorney for the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, has been practicing criminal law in Georgia for over three decades. Yeager, who graduated with a law degree from the University of Tennessee in 1987, had served as an assistant solicitor general in Cobb County.

To disqualify Fani Willis from the Trump Georgia racketeering case, attorneys for David Shafer, a co-defendant in the case, alleged a new witness identified as Cindi Lee Yeager would testify against the Fulton County DA.

The court filing cited in multiple reports alleged Nathan Wade’s former business partner, Terrence Bradley, was warned to stay quiet about their affair by Willis in a September 2023 phone call, which was allegedly overheard by Yeager.

“They are coming after us. You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us."

According to Atlanta News First, when grilled on details about the relationship on the stand last week, Bradley reportedly alleged he couldn’t recall specifics and had no personal knowledge of when the relationship began.

The court filing alleged that Yeager, who “became concerned as a result of the fact that what Mr. Bradley testified to on the witness stand was directly contrary to what Mr. Bradley had told Ms. Yeager in person,” is willing to testify that Bradley was untruthful on the stand.

Yeager alleged Bradley told her Wade began seeing Willis when she was running for the DA's officer in 2019.

“[Wade] had definitively begun a romantic relationship with Ms Willis during the time that Ms Willis was running for District Attorney in 2019 through 2020.”

Terrence Bradley was tapped to testify in the Fani Wllis disqualification hearing about the timeline of the DA and Wade’s relationship. Both Willis and Wade have testified under oath their relationship began after he was hired as special prosecutor in the case in 2022. If proven Willis lied on the stand, it would likely result in her disqualification.

Shortly after Bradley was named a witness in the case, Fani Willis’ office argued he was not a reliable witness as he had the motive to lie after he’d left Nathan Wade’s law practice over s*xual assault allegations.