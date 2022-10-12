Who is Cody John? All about Emma Roberts' boyfriend post Garrett Hedlund split

Emma Roberts and Cody John have been dating for the last few months as per reports. E! News stated that the duo met through mutual friends and a source revealed that Emma loves Cody’s personality.

The source added:

“He’s really funny and they have been having a good time together.”

Although the couple is in love, they are proceeding slowly for the sake of Emma’s 21-month-old son, whom she shares with her ex, Garrett Hedlund. The insider stated that Emma is being careful about bringing her son around new people but expects that the day shall come soon.

The rumors of the duo being in a relationship began in August this year when Cody shared a black-and-white picture of himself with Roberts on Instagram, in which they were seen kissing. The Scream 4 star was wearing a paisley bikini on a yacht and in another picture, the pair were seen enjoying dinner together.

Emma Roberts’ new boyfriend Cody John joined the entertainment industry four years ago

Like Emma Roberts, Cody John is also an actor. He has appeared in Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu and In the Dark on The CW.

He has a few more projects that are in the post-production phase, whose titles remain unknown. He is also active on his social media account and often shares glimpses from his life online.

It must be noted that John joined the entertainment industry four years ago. He made his debut in 2018 and was praised for his performance on the TV show Verified. He also played himself on WGN Morning News in 2018. Detailed information about his career, educational background, personal life, and parents are yet to be revealed.

Emma Roberts’ relationship history

Emma Roberts has been romantically linked to Evan Peters and Garrett Hedlund in the past (Image via David Crotty/Getty Images)

Emma Roberts met Evan Peters on the set of Adult World and they started dating in 2012. They reportedly had a dispute in a hotel room in Montreal, in 2013, after which things got violent and cops had to be called.

Roberts was arrested in what was reportedly a domestic violence case. The duo later spoke to People about the same and mentioned it was an "unfortunate incident and misunderstanding." Roberts was then released and the pair decided to move on.

Evan confirmed in March 2014 that he and Emma got engaged and they continued to split and reconcile several times throughout their time together. The relationship eventually ended in March 2019.

The Nancy Drew star then began dating actor Garrett Hedlund in March 2019 and the duo announced that they were expecting their first child the following year. They welcomed their son in December 2020 and the pair separated in January this year.

Emma Roberts is well-known for her work in horror and thriller films. She made her debut with the 2001 crime film Blow and continued her successful career with films like Lymelife, 4.3.2.1., We’re the Millers, Palo Alto, Nerve, Who We Are Now, and more. She is also popular for her appearances in multiple seasons of the FX anthology horror show, American Horror Story.

Poll : 0 votes