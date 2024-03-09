Who was Colin Bennett? Tributes pour in as BBC children's TV star passes away

BBC children's TV star Colin Bennett passed away on February 23, 2024, his son announced on X on Friday, March 8, 2024. In his post on X Colin's son Tom Bennett wrote that his father was his hero and that the star will be missed "more than he will ever know." The cause of Bennett's death wasn't revealed at the time of writing this article.

Colin Bennett is best remembered for playing the caretaker Mr. Bennett in the BBC children's TV show Take Hart, along with its spin-off Hartbeat. While the original series, Take Hart aired from 1977 to 1983, the spin-off, ran from 1984 to 1989. Both the shows were hosted by Tony Hart, who died in 2009 aged 83.

Apart from Take Hart, Colin Bennett also starred in shows such as You Should Be So Lucky, Luna, and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. His son, Tom, starred in After Life and EastEnders. Fans quickly reacted to Tom's post, paying their tribute to the deceased actor, many claiming that he was a major part of their childhood.

Fans paid their tributes to Colin Bennett following the news of his death

In response to EastEnders and After Life star Tom Bennett's post, several netizens shared their thoughts and paid respects to Colin Bennett. A user wrote that Bennett will be "dearly missed". While many called him a "hugely talented man," others stated that the actor would be "dearly missed." Other fans also responded to Tom's post, sharing their memories of the star.

As people expressed their condolences, they also praised Bennet for being a "brilliant performer who enriched many lives." They also said that it was amazing how Colin Bennet was a part of so many people's childhoods with many even calling him the "absolute star" of when they were growing up. While many agreed with this sentiment, they also shared their memories and favorite scenes from the shows that the actor was a part of.

Tom Bennett later reacted to the replies and reactions to his obituary post for his father, thanking fans for the "amount of love" his father Colin Bennett was getting.

In his post on X, he noted that the comments and replies were proof of the kind of man that his father was. He added that Colin would have never believed the "amount of love" he was getting, stating that he was very proud to have Colin as his father.

"He'd be so honoured, humbled and pleased he played even a tiny part in many of your childhoods! Thank you," the post on X read.

Colin Bennett last starred in the film Rebecca (2020) and also appeared in The Full Monty, which was released in 2023. He also served as a writer in Luna, Captain Zep - Space Detective, Tricky Business, and You Should Be Lucky.