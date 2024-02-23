Who did Stuart Organ play in Grange Hill? Doctor Who star dies at 72

Stuart Organ, a renowned actor recognized for his roles in iconic television series such as Doctor Who and Grange Hill, passed away at 72. On Friday, February 23, 2024, Stuart's representatives confirmed his sudden demise, as seen in the RTE entertainment.

One of Stuart's notable roles was in the long-running BBC children's drama series Grange Hill, where he portrayed the character of Mr. Robson. His portrayal of a strict but fair teacher resonated with audiences, earning him widespread acclaim and solidifying his status as a respected actor in the industry.

Stuart Organ appeared in many television series throughout his career

Born on June 11, 1951, Stuart Organ embarked on a distinguished acting career over decades. The British actor started his career at Leeds Playhouse in 1975 with a performance in Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.

The British actor was best known for playing the firm but fair Peter Robson in the BBC series Grange Hill. It was a children's television drama, and he served as a teacher in it. He joined the show in 1988 but left the series in 2003 after the production was sifted to Liverpool, as per ITV.

Stuart Organ from the Grange Hill series (Image via IMDb)

Before appearing in Grange Hill, Stuart Organ also appeared as Bazin in Doctor Who, a British science fiction television series broadcast by the BBC in 1963. Moreover, he appeared as Kevin Cross in the Mersey TV soap opera Brookside, another British television series but an opera series set in Liverpool.

Since then, Stuart Organ has appeared in various roles on television screens, including Monk in This Life, Richard Thornton in The Bill, Leighton Peters in Holby City, and Steve Morris in London's Burning.

As per The Mirror, in most years before his demise, Stuart was more focused on theater, and he also performed as Egeus in The Comedy of Errors at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

Stuart from one of the episodes of Grange Hill (Image via IMDb)

However, the presence of "Mr. Robson," portrayed by Stuart Organ, captivated audiences so much that after he departed from the series, the demands got higher, therefore, the creator of Grange Hill, Sir Phil Redmond, discussed in 2022 whether the show could be brought back into a movie, as seen in The Mirror. He stated:

"You just go out as honestly as you can and try to reflect society as it is, try to be as truthful as you can within the bounds of fiction and do the research properly. One of the things I've always done is work with great young teams to actually deliver the vision."

He further added:

"So we'll just take a look at the way Britain is now and not the way policymakers would like us to think it is. We will take a realistic view of what education is like now and what that means to kids going through it."

Stuart's regular work included lip-syncing and dubbing for cartoons and video games, including the American epic space opera Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Stuart Organ died on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 72. However, the reason for his sudden demise still needs to be revealed, as per RTE Entertainment.