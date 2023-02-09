Who did Colin Borden play in Better Call Saul? Character explored as Dhar Mann actor explains strike drama

American actor Colin Borden recently addressed the controversy surrounding Dhar Mann Studios and other actors striking against his studio for being underpaid.

On February 7, 2023, the 37-year-old star took to his Instagram handle to post a series of videos where he stated that a group of actors tried to get in touch with entrepreneur Mann, but the efforts never came to fruition. Moreover, he shared that those who tried to question the studio were instantly fired:

"Not a single actor that works at Dhar Mann Studios can afford rent… the studio has continued to expand for some time… and now there are three sound stages in Burbank but things haven’t really gotten better for us…"

In Dhar Mann's videos, Borden, who also starred in Better Call Saul as Gary Strote, mostly plays heroic characters such as a father or a teacher. He continued, by stating:

"We’ve been talking to a lot of actors, the trouble is there’s a culture at the studio of, 'if you talk, you’re out.' So we decided to come together as a group and talk collectively with our boss Dhar Mann… we learned Saturday there will not be a meeting.”

Colin Borden also hinted that there was "some not great stuff" that was happening at the Dhar Mann Studios but did not reveal details about the same.

Colin Borden guest-starred as a lawyer in episodes 7 & 8 of Better Call Saul season 4

In Better Call Saul, Colin Borden appeared as Gary Strote, a lawyer at Schweikart & Cokely. He guest-starred in episodes 7 & 8 of season 4 of the sitcom.

In the episodes, Gary and Stef Carvaines are at a party organized by their firm, Schweikart & Cokely, and Kim Wexler introduces them to Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk). The lawyers are seen amused by McGill, who ends up embarrassing Kim and displeasing Richard Schweikart.

Colin Borden's character, Gary, accompanies Wexler during her rendezvous with Suzanne Ericsen related to Huell's case. Kim Wexler's co-workers submit various motions to gather evidence verifying Huell's account of the events, indicating their willingness to initiate a civil rights lawsuit on Huell's behalf.

Besides Colin Broden, several other actors have come forward to share their experiences at Dhar Mann Studios

As for strikes against Dhar Mann Studios, Colin Borden is not the only actor under the production company's umbrella who has come forward to point out the working conditions at their place.

Actor Charles Laughlin took to his Instagram story and stated that the employees of the studio company were protesting because they were upset with how they were being treated.

"We asked for a meeting and we were told that we would not be given a meeting.”

luke @ItsDaLRB Dhar Mann FIRES His Employees, Lives to Regret it! | Dhar Mann Dhar Mann FIRES His Employees, Lives to Regret it! | Dhar Mann https://t.co/5vF5OlXSBw

In a TikTok live, Laughin stated that a lot of people had previously been fired for speaking up against the studio's working conditions and asking questions:

“That’s why we decided to come together as a collective and make our voices heard but that seems to have not worked but we’re still here. We’re talking.”

In addition, actress Mair Mulroney also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture holding up a sign that read, "multi-millionaire ignores actors instantly regrets it."

Poll : 0 votes