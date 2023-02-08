 "Barely get paid enough to pay for rent": Dhar Mann actors strike drama explained as YouTuber faces cancellation 

YouTube sensation Dhar Mann is coming under fire for underpaying his employees.

Several actors who work under his studio recently took to TikTok to reveal that they were protesting against the working conditions. This comes after they were refused a meeting with Dhar Mann himself and after his management fired people who questioned him. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their shock.

Actor Charles Laughlin recently took to his Instagram story and revealed that several entertainers under the YouTuber's studio resorted to protesting after they were “upset with the way we’ve been treated here at Dhar. We asked for a meeting and we were told that we would not be given a meeting.”

Through the actors' social media pages, it was revealed that they were protesting for two days already.

Laughlin also posted a screenshot on his Instagram story which showed- “What happens when you ask for a meeting @jessicaruthbell Officially fired #ProtestDharMann.”

In the screenshot, it seemed as if an actor was fired through an email which read- “We are emailing to inform you that you are no longer needed for this role, “Jessica” on this date, February 9, 2023. Thank you!”

In a TikTok live, Laughlin also explained:

“A lot of people have been fired previously for speaking out and asking questions and that’s why we decided to come together as a collective and make our voices heard but that seems to have not worked but we’re still here. We’re talking.”

luke @ItsDaLRB Dhar Mann FIRES His Employees, Lives to Regret it! | Dhar Mann Dhar Mann FIRES His Employees, Lives to Regret it! | Dhar Mann https://t.co/5vF5OlXSBw

Actor Colin A Borden explains the reasons behind Dhar Mann protest

In Dhar Mann’s videos, Borden is mostly cast as a heroic character who has played a father or a teacher. He recently took to his official TikTok account and explained that a group of actors attempted to get in touch with Dhar Mann, however, the meetings that were brought forward did not take place. Borden also revealed that those questioning the studio were instantly fired. He said in the video:

“Not a single actor that works at Dhar Mann Studios can afford rent… the studio has continued to expand for some time… and now there are three sound stages in Burbank but things haven’t really gotten better for us… we’ve been talking to a lot of actors, the trouble is there’s a culture at the studio of, “if you talk, you’re out.” So we decided to come together as a group and talk collectively with our boss Dhar Mann… we learned Saturday there will not be a meeting.”

The actor also concerningly claimed that there were “some not great stuff” that was happening at the studio. However, he did not address the specifics.

Mair Mulroney, another actress, also took to her Instagram account to publicize the protest. In one of her posts, she poked fun at the seemingly canceled YouTuber by holding a poster which read:

“Multimillionaire ignores actors instantly regrets it!!”

Netizens react to the actors' protest

Internet users were disappointed to learn about Dhar Mann’s attitude towards the issues being brought forward by the actors he had employed. Since the actors played a key role in the YouTuber's success online, many could not believe that they were being mistreated. A few reactions to the ongoing controversy read:

At the time of writing this article, the YouTuber had not responded to the matter at hand.

