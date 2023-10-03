Who is Craig Ross Jr? All we know about the suspect in the Charlotte Sena abduction as ransom note surfaces 

The search for Moreau Lake Park's missing girl, Charlotte Sena, came to a propitious end after she was found safe. On Saturday, September 29, Charlotte Sena, a 9-year-old girl on a camping trip in upstate New York with her family, went missing while on a bike ride in a wooded area.

On Sunday, authorities who suspected abduction issued an amber alert as over a thousand people, including law enforcement and volunteers, scoured the area in search of the missing girl.

Early Monday morning, Charlotte’s family reportedly received a ransom note in the mailbox, which led police to the suspect, Craig Ross Jr.who lives on Barrett Road in Milton. Shortly after, Charlotte was reportedly found safe and unharmed in a cabinet inside a trailer on property owned by Ross’s relatives on Barrett Road in Milton.

The suspect, who was tracked down, after he left his fingerprints on the ransom note, was arrested.

What we know about Craig Ross Jr the suspect accused of abducting Charlotte Sena

In a press conference on Monday, October 2, New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, announced that 46-year-old Craig Ross Jr. was identified as the suspect accused of abducting Charlotte Sena.

While the motive for the abduction remained unclear, Hochul said that the suspect left a ransom note at the parent’s mailbox which led them to Ross after his fingerprints were found on the paper. Hochul said that Ross’ fingerprints were found in a law enforcement database as he has a criminal history dating back to 2016.

The Times Union first reported that Charlotte was found in a trailer on property owned by Ross’s relatives along Barrett Road in Milton, New York. The Heavy, citing property records, purported that the property was owned by Ross’s mother.

In the press conference, Hochul confirmed that the suspect lived behind a trailer in the property that contained a “double-wide house” where Ross’s mother also resided.

While the governor did not explain Ross’s prior convictions, Heavy, citing public records, said that Craig Ross was arrested in 2016 for second-degree aggravated harassment. In 2017, Craig Ross was reportedly arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

The Times Union had reported that the suspect was a registered s*x offender. However, they redacted the statement after discovering the identity and age did not match the suspect in the Charlotte Sena case.

In a press release on October 2, police wrote that Ross was seen in the area of the Moreau Lake State Park around the time Charlotte went missing.

“Further investigation led to the search of multiple residences where the individual is known to reside. Upon the search of those residences, at approximately 6:32 p.m. on October 2, 2023, State Police located Charlotte Sena safe and in good health. The suspect was taken into custody.”

Meanwhile, Governor Hochul thanked law enforcement and the community members who helped bring Charlotte home.

“I promised her parents we’ll find their daughter. She’s all of our daughters,” Hochul said. “Their family needs love. They need prayers. And if you know anything, if you’ve seen anything, if you hear anything, please contact 911 to tell us what you know and what you may contribute to the search for this little girl.”

Authorities have yet to announce charges against the suspect.