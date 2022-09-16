Who was Cristobal Jodorowsky? Alejandro Jodorowsky's son and Santa Sangre star dies aged 57

Filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s son Cristobal Jodorowsky recently passed away on Thursday, September 15 at the age of 57. Jorowosky-Trumblay family announced the news on their Instagram story, stating that people can pay their respects to him at Casa Prim by Friday, September 16 at 5:00 p.m. They stated:

“The Jodorowsky Trumblay family is sad to announce the passing of our beloved Cristobal Jodorowsky. It would confront us to have his presence at the tribute that will be held at Casa Prim, Room 05, from now (September 15) and until tomorrow, September 16 at 5 pm.”

Alejandro later announced on Twitter that he will be inactive on social media until Friday, September 16, 2022. He promised to return on Saturday, September 17 and thanked his supporters.

Everything we know about Cristobal Jodorowsky

Cristobal Jodorowsky was an actor, writer, painter, playwright, trainer, and tarologist (Image via 004nino/Twitter)

While practising psychomagic (a shamanic art practise), Axel decided to change his name and began calling himself Cristobal. He was born on July 24, 1965. Axel's new name was a strong symbolic identifier of his personality because it had such a strong impact on his mind.

Cristobal was Alejandro Jodorwosky and Valerie Tremblay's only child. Alejandro is a well-known filmmaker who has written, produced, directed, and played the lead role in various surrealistic films. Valerie is a French actress, but no information about her filmography is available at this time.

Cristobal Jodorowsky explored his ideas of psychomagic, tarot, and esoteric study while deciding to implement plays through collective psychomagic. Speaking about the same in 2018, he said:

“I decided to use the tools at my disposal, so that together we can participate in the evolutionary process of humanity through our experience, proposing collective and individual exercises, tarot reading, meditations, dramatizations of the family tree, psychomagic and many other practices.”

He gained recognition for his appearance as Fenix in the 1989 horror film Santa Sangre, helmed by his father. He was nominated for the Saturn Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.

Produced on a budget of $787,000, the film was a recipient of several accolades at the Cannes Film Festival, Sitges Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival, Saturn Awards, and more.

Cristobal Jodorowsky has two brothers, Brontis Jodorowsky and Adan Jodorowsky. Adan is a musician, director, and actor, while Brontis is an actor and theatre director. He was also Alma Jodorowsky's uncle, an actress, model, and singer.

Reports say that Cristobal died during his tour in Italy. He was supposed to appear in two more shows in Torino this month. He also appeared in a documentary called Quantum Men, based on psychoshamanism.

