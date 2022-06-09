Who was Dame Paula Rego? Tributes pour in as legendary artist passes away at 87

Portuguese-British visual artist Dame Paula Rego recently passed away at the age of 87. The news was announced by the contemporary art gallery Victoria Miro on Twitter on June 8. They wrote:

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of the Portuguese-born, British artist Dame Paula Rego at the age of 87. She died peacefully this morning, after a short illness, at home in North London, surrounded by her family. Our heartfelt thoughts are with them.”

Detailed information regarding her cause of death and funerary preparation is yet to be revealed.

Everything known about Dame Paula Rego

Dame Paula Rego was a famous visual artist (Image via Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Born on January 26, 1935, Dame Maria Paula Figueiroa Rego studied at the Slade School of Fine Art, University College London, and was an exhibiting member of the London Group. She was the first artist-in-residence at the National Gallery in London.

She was chosen to participate in a group show named Six Artists at London’s Institute of Contemporary Arts or ICA in 1965. She had her first solo show at the Sociedade Nacional de Belas Artes in Lisbon the same year, followed by seven solo shows in Portugal, Lisbon, and Oporto alongside a few shows in Britain between 1971 and 1978.

Rego was then invited to become the first Associate Artist at the National Gallery in London in 1990. The rest of the exhibitions were held at Tate Liverpool, Dulwich Picture Gallery, Tate Britain, and Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Her artwork can be seen in many public and private institutions around the world. The British Council boasts 43 of her works, while the Arts Council of England has 10. The Tate Gallery, London, has 46 of the Dame's creations.

The Dame used pastels to revise the story of Snow White in her drawing Swallows the Poisoned Apple in 1995. She was also the subject of a BBC documentary titled Paula Rego: Secrets and Stories in March 2017. It was directed by her son, Nick Willing. Her work was also included in the 2022 exhibition, Women Painting Women at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

She was an advocate of women’s rights and abortion rights. A critic of the anti-abortion movement, she opposed the criminalization of abortion, stating that the anti-abortion movement criminalized women which forced many of them to find potentially deadly backstreet solutions.

She was married to Victor Willing and had three children – two daughters and a son, Nick.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Dame Paula Rego gained recognition all these years as a famous visual artist. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.

Catarina Demony @CatarinaDemony Paula Rego, a Portuguese ground-breaking artist who challenged gender stereotypes and denounced abuses of power in her paintings, has died aged 87. Paula Rego, a Portuguese ground-breaking artist who challenged gender stereotypes and denounced abuses of power in her paintings, has died aged 87. https://t.co/J7RtIeoemB

Isis O'Regan @the_nicest_isis Paula Rego's Abortion Series helped sway public opinion for a second referendum in Portugal which is a credit to her mastering depictions of uncomfortable realities. RIP to this provocative rebel painter Paula Rego's Abortion Series helped sway public opinion for a second referendum in Portugal which is a credit to her mastering depictions of uncomfortable realities. RIP to this provocative rebel painter https://t.co/hOIcFuIoXr

WALDEMAR JANUSZCZAK @JANUSZCZAK So sad. RIP Paula Rego. She was the stand out star of this year’s Venice Biennale. Created one of the most powerful bodies of work of the post war era. Always did it her way. A true great. So sad. RIP Paula Rego. She was the stand out star of this year’s Venice Biennale. Created one of the most powerful bodies of work of the post war era. Always did it her way. A true great. https://t.co/MLm0o2bfBK

Elizabeth Wilhide @EWilhide RIP Paula Rego. One of the greats. I adore her work. RIP Paula Rego. One of the greats. I adore her work. https://t.co/dnvOVzivkZ

Dr Janina Ramirez @DrJaninaRamirez Paula Rego RIP. You changed the world through art, you fierce, fabulous female. Paula Rego RIP. You changed the world through art, you fierce, fabulous female. https://t.co/73umW6eLO8

alison rumfitt 🪱👅 @hangsawoman absolutely adore Paula Rego's illustrations for Jane Eyre (this piece is one of them, 'The Guardian'). Sad to hear she has passed away absolutely adore Paula Rego's illustrations for Jane Eyre (this piece is one of them, 'The Guardian'). Sad to hear she has passed away https://t.co/1jSuof6ZYF

Helen Nettleship @Nettleshippy One of the many reasons why I love Paula Rego’s paintings is that she always depicts sturdy women, that look like they could pull a plough if they had too. I could see myself in her pictures (narcissism I know). She was brilliant. RIP. One of the many reasons why I love Paula Rego’s paintings is that she always depicts sturdy women, that look like they could pull a plough if they had too. I could see myself in her pictures (narcissism I know). She was brilliant. RIP. https://t.co/uXX0TMOBLG

Charlotte Higgins @chiggi Paula Rego. Rest in passion, you absolute hero. Paula Rego. Rest in passion, you absolute hero.

Ruth Millington @ruth_millington Paula Rego (1935 - 2022), you spoke out for so many women + changed the world, as well my life, with your fearless, fantastic artworks. RIP 🖤 Paula Rego (1935 - 2022), you spoke out for so many women + changed the world, as well my life, with your fearless, fantastic artworks. RIP 🖤 https://t.co/uV0QebLmU9

Grace Smart @Grace_Smart Paula Rego was a fantastic and world changing artist, and grandma. She taught us how to sew, draw, put on eyeliner, and tell uncomfortable stories.



It’s an honour to have been a small part of her work, and to have her as such a huge part of my life.



It’s a sad day for many. Paula Rego was a fantastic and world changing artist, and grandma. She taught us how to sew, draw, put on eyeliner, and tell uncomfortable stories. It’s an honour to have been a small part of her work, and to have her as such a huge part of my life. It’s a sad day for many. https://t.co/n3xyav6vi9

She will forever be remembered for her immense contribution to the world of visual arts. An official statement from her family members is currently awaited.

