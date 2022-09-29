Who is Dan Jewett? Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from new husband

American philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett.

As per Bloomberg, the 52-year-old personality filed a petition at Washington's King County Superior Court on September 26, 2022, which also stated the procedure for dividing the real estate and personal property.

The document read:

“We ask the court to dissolve our marriage. Spousal support is not needed."

MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett secretly got married in March 2021 and separated more than a year later.

The duo first indicated marriage problems after Jewett's name was nowhere to be seen in the novelist's philanthropic endeavors. On the website of Bill Gates' owned NGO, Giving Pledge, Dan's letter was not seen with that of Scott.

Moreover, her biography on Amazon's website has no mention of Dan Jewett as her second husband.

MacKenzie Scott's estranged husband has been a science teacher

According to his Giving Pledge bio, Dan Jewett has been a longtime teacher. Express UK reported that Jewett teaches science at Lakeside School, Seattle, where Scott's children, whom she shares with ex-husband Jeff Bezos, currently study.

The Washington Post reported that the former duo first crossed each other's paths at the school, where he taught Scott's kids. One of the top co-ed high schools in the country, The Lakeside School costs more than $38,000 a year.

Before working at Lakeside School, Dan Jewett was a science teacher at Seattle's The Bush School from 2011 to 2016.

Although not much is known about Dan and his personal life, a letter written on his Giving Pledge page states that he has been a teacher for “the majority” of his life and has expressed his gratitude for his students.

"This has meant doing my best to follow their example by passing on resources of all kinds—from time, to energy, to material possessions—when I have had them to give.”

In the letter, Jewett also wrote about MacKenzie Scott and his efforts towards donating most of her wealth:

“In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others. I look forward to the growth and learning I have ahead as a part of this undertaking with MacKenzie.”

After they got married and announced it via the Giving Pledge website, the duo did not move from Seattle and, as per MacKenzie Scott's Amazon bio, have been residing in the city with her four kids.

MacKenzie Scott was previously married to the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, from 1993 to 2013. Together, they share four children. After their divorce, Scott became world's 12th richest person and received $38 billion from Bezos after their property was split in half.

Her current net worth is $53 billion, out of which she has already donated $4 billion to charity.

