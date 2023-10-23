Who was Dave Courtney? Controversial past, family, & all you need to know as gangster-turned-actor dies aged 64

English gangster-turned-actor Dave Courtney has passed away at the age of 64 after he shot himself to death at his London house. The news was announced via a statement posted on his official Instagram handle that revealed that the incident happened on October 22 while asking for privacy during these difficult times.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Courtney at the age of 64. Dave tragically took his own life in the early hours of Sunday 22nd October, with a firearm at his Camelot Castle home in Plumstead."

The statement further said that funeral arrangements would be provided in due course. One of the most well-known criminals in Britain, he gained notoriety via his associations with well-known London East End hardmen, including the Krays, Roy Shaw, and Lenny McLean.

As per media outlet The Sun, his neighbor Sheila Wellcome said that he had arthritis and found it difficult to roll a cigarette. She added that when she offered him a cigarette yesterday night, he was smiling and joking before saying he was tired and going to bed.

"I just can't believe I'm never going to see him again. It's so sad."

She said that police would visit his house on occasion to inspect his 12 decommissioned guns, which he kept as decorations.

"He seemed happy. He’d just got his driving licence back and was getting a new Peugeot which he was really excited about."

All you need to know about Dave Courtney and his personal life

Born on February 17, 1959, Dave Courtney was a native of Bermondsey, London. He was a self-proclaimed former gangster. The former criminal gave up a life of crime to become a well-known author and celebrity.

Courtney told readers about his background, from getting shot to needing to murder in order to survive. Courtney wrote six novels and acted in his own film, Hell To Pay, throughout his career.

Courtney and his spouse Jennifer Lucrea Pinto, a.k.a. JennyBean would rather keep their personal affairs out of the public eye. Dave has never discussed his marriage in public.

Dave Courtney and Pinto were married after a love affair that started while she worked at a nightclub he owned. But during a fight at their Chestnut Rise, Plumstead, London home, Pinto accused Courtney of physical abuse, severely damaging their relationship. The argument, which was sparked by rumors that Pinto had an affair, was the high point of their tumultuous 13-year marriage.

Pinto said in the ensuing trial that she was treated by Courtney like a "slave" and that her disapproval of Courtney's assertions on her purported lesbian relationship was the catalyst for the altercation.

Despite their unusual relationship, the jury ultimately found that Dave Courtney had acted in self-defense because of his physical state after a serious car accident, leading to his eventual release from the charges.

Reportedly, the duo shared three daughters - Courtney Courtney, Lillie Eliza Berrys, and Lennox Esmee Wilson. The girls have also carved their path in the entertainment industry with their singing and acting but not much is known about them.