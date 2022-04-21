Who is David Bonola? Handyman suspect arrested in murder of Orsolya Gaal

Orsolya Gaal’s stabbing incident suspect David Bonola was reportedly charged with murder, criminal tampering, and possession of a weapon and was taken into custody on Thursday, April 21.

Multiple sources told The New York Post that the man had left flirty comments on Gaal’s Facebook posts over the past two years. Sources also alleged that Bonola confessed to killing Gaal after his arrest.

Officers reportedly charged Bonola after discovering his blood-soaked boots at Gaal’s Forest Hills home, where she was stabbed nearly 60 times on Saturday, April 16. The man was held at the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills, Queens, and is likely to be taken for processing.

Everything to know about David Bonola

David Bonola is a handyman who has been charged with allegedly murdering Queens mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal. He reportedly lived in Richmond Hills, close to Gaal’s home, which she shared with her husband and family and worked for her at times.

Reports suggest that Bonola had no criminal record or history of arrests prior to his recent detention. The handyman often left comments on Gaal’s Facebook posts, calling her the “most beautiful woman” and complimenting her “eyes in love.”

He has also posted love and heart emojis under several of Gaal’s posts in the past. Sources told The New York Post that the duo even had a romantic involvement in their lives.

However, none of them appeared to be publicly listed as “friends” in their respective Facebook accounts. One of Bonola’s accounts also suggested that he was a scriptwriter.

What happened to Orsolya Gaal?

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed to death at Forest Hills home last Saturday (Image via Orsolya Gaal/Facebook)

On Friday, April 15, Gaal met with her friends to attend a show at the Lincoln Center and hung out at the Forest Hills Station House bar in her neighborhood before walking back home.

She was stabbed to death in the basement of her house around 12:40 am with her 13-year-old son Leo still present upstairs. Surveillance camera footage showed the suspect dragging Gaal's body out of the house in a duffel bag around 4:30 am.

The suspect was seen rushing past houses while dragging the bag before dumping it on the side of a busy road nearly 0.5 miles away from Gaal’s property. A local dogwalker spotted the woman’s final remains and her dead body was found in a duffel bag.

Authorities reported that Gaal was stabbed nearly 60 times in the neck, torso and arm. It is not known if the suspect had access to the victim’s house or if she let him in, but some officers reportedly believe that David Bonola stabbed her after their argument.

Edited by Srijan Sen