Who is Orsolya Gaal? NYC mom's body found in a duffle bag

An investigations is currently on after a woman's body, identified as Orsolya Gaal, was found stuffed inside a duffle bag in Queens, New York.

Gaal, who was 51-years-old at the time, resided in New York with her husband, Howard Klein, and their two sons. As per Conan Daily, she was a graduate of the Budapest Business School College of International Management and Business in Budapest, Hungary.

As per authorities, a man was walking his dog around 8 AM on April 16 near Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive when he came across the bag. When the police arrived at the scene, they found a woman's body inside, but it had not started decaying by then.

According to CBS2, police are reported to have seen a trail of blood from the duffle bag that led them to a house on Juno Street, where the locals say Orsolya Gaal resided.

One neighbor said:

"I'm going to miss her. I'm in shock, and we cannot believe that this is happening."

According to the neighbors, the woman resided in the house with her two boys, ages 13 and 17, as well as her husband. She was a stay-at-home mom who treasured her children, according to them.

Nicola Blankson, one of the neighbors, said:

"Just so tragic. I just feel sick to the bone about hearing this. She enjoyed life. She was out and about, you know, socializing, seeing theaters, traveling."

Orsolya Gaal's family was under suspicion but have been cleared

According to CBS2, the cause of her death is believed to be blunt force trauma. Investigators initially suspected Gaal's 13-year-old son and husband of being persons of interest in the crime, according to the report. However, the husband is no longer considered a suspect, according to authorities.

Gaal's 13-year-old son was detained and questioned, but was later released, according to the police. Investigators are now looking at the phone records of the victim to see when it was last used.

On April 15, neighbors who spotted Orsolya Gaal reported that she appeared to be in great spirits. Blankson said:

"She was in the garden with the dog and the son, so I heard them talking, just regular family stuff."

Neighbors say they are now in mourning after the tragedy in the quiet community.

"Our lives will not be the same, neither, because every time I would come out, I would hear her or the dog barking. She was a very happy woman, always smiling, always joking."

A neighbor, John Blankson, said:

"We go to their place for dinner. They come to ours for dinner. He's babysat for the kids. That kind of stuff. Super shocked, super shocked. Just unbelievable. How can this happen? And sad, sad. For her, the victim, the family. This is unbelievable, a tragedy."

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the reason for the attack is still unknown.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan