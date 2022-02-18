Who is Debbie Osmond? All about Donny Osmond's wife as singer reveals how she helped him overcome crippling anxiety

Singer Donny Osmond, 64, has opened up to PEOPLE about how his wife Debbie Osmond has been his biggest source of support as he struggled with crippling anxiety, career blockages, and near-bankruptcy for years.

Speaking about his wife of 44 years, Osmond stated:

"Debbie has given my life stability. She keeps my feet on the ground."

Starting his career at the age of five, Osmond soon became a teen idol with screaming fans rushing after him everywhere he went. However, Osmond, who still felt lonely, found solace in Debbie.

In 1979, shortly after his engagement to Debbie was announced, Osmond faced a career setback with the craze about him vanishing in the blink of an eye. During that time, the Osmond family almost lost their fortune as a result of bad investments.

Osmond recalled one of the instances of Debbie driving him down the right path as he struggled with anxiety during his stage performances as Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat:

"I would walk on stage knowing I was going to die. It was horrible. [One night] Debbie said, 'Why don't you go out there tonight and do an average show?' It ended up being the best show I ever did because I gave myself an opportunity to make a mistake."

Later on, Osmond played Joseph in two thousand shows over a time frame of six years. Osmond, who has now opened up about mental health issues in the hope of helping others, noted:

"So many people fall into a trap of desperation and depression. I've been there, and you can't just brush it off. There is light at the end of the tunnel."

All about Donny Osmond's wife and their relationship

Debbie Osmond, 62, was born Debra Glen Lee. Debbie, who has acted in the 1979 movie The Fir Tree, has appeared on shows like Martha, Rachael Ray, and Dancing with the Stars (not as a contestant). Debbie now focuses on her home improvement projects, cooking and interior design. She currently owns a a furnishing line called Donny Osmond Home and Coaster Fine Furniture with her husband.

The couple have known each other since their teenage years. Osmond first met his now-wife when he was 17 and she was 15. Back then, Debbie, a cheerleader in school, was dating Jay, one of the Osmond brothers. It took Osmond three years to convince Debbie to marry him and the couple tied the knot in May 1978. Osmond later stated that his father did not approve of the relationship, fearing it would destroy his career.

The Osmond family (Image via Instagram/madirogers)

The couple then went on to have five sons together in a span of 20 years - Donald Clark Osmond Jr. (born in 1979), Jeremy James Osmond (born in 1981), Brandon Michael Osmond (born in 1985), Christopher Glenn Osmond (born in 1990), and Joshua Davis Osmond (born in 1998).

Osmond and his wife are now proud grandparents to 12 children and the Osmonds are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

