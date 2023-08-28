Who was Denyse Plummer married to? Family life explored as Calypso Queen dies aged 69

Gospel singer Denyse Plummer, best known for her song Nah Leaving, died on August 27, 2023, at the age of 69. The Daily Express stated that Plummer died of cancer at her house. According to her son Jesse Boocock, she was getting chemotherapy for her cancer but discontinued it later.

In a statement posted on her official Facebook page, Plummer's family called her a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife, and friend.

"She will be missed by many, especially her family. She will live on through her music, literature and the beautiful impressions she left on everyone she met. We love you Denyse, thanks for the magic you brought to this world."

Nicole Ballosingh Holder, a friend of Plummer, wrote in a Facebook post:

"I am proud of your transformation in Christ and the sterling example of God's love and compassion that flowed from you. Now forever in your Father's arms where you most certainly belong. Enjoy your King!"

Worship leader for Bahamas Harvest Church Sherwin Gardner wrote that he had once shared the stage with Plummer. He said he worked with her as a gospel artist and had known her since the calypso days.

Denyse Plummer was a mother of two children

Denyse Plummer tied the knot with Patrick Boocock in 1971. They soon became parents to two sons. There are no details available on Patrick's current profession, and the identities of Denyse's sons have not been revealed anywhere.

Plummer was a resident of Saint James, and her father, Dudley "Buntin" Plummer," was a band member of Le Petite Musicale. She became interested in singing as a student at the Holy Name Convent. She soon started participating in several singing competitions and later received the Hummingbird Medal in 2011.

Denyse Plummer's successful musical projects made her a popular face

Denyse Plummer made her debut at various bars and hotels alongside several competitions. She recorded two songs under the guidance of Len "Boogsie" Sharpe. In 1986, Plummer debuted at Calypso Fiesta, the National Calypso Monarch semi-finals at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

She also performed with Len's band, but she gained recognition for her song Nah Leaving. Her costumes were also praised by the public, and her songs always featured patriotic themes. Plummer's autobiography titled The Crossover was published in 2015.

She was a finalist in the National Calypso Monarch and was named the Calypso Queen a few times. Carnival Killer, Soca Spirit, Ah Ready To Jam, and Whole Trinidadian are a few projects that she released throughout her career.