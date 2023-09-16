Who is Deryck Whibley married to? All about his wife amid recent hospitalization

Deryck Whibley's wife Ariana Cooper announced on September 15, 2023, that her husband was diagnosed with pneumonia and had been hospitalized. In an Instagram post, Cooper, a model stated that they had spent the night in the ER and would be spending the next few days there as well. She mentioned that her husband was fighting pneumonia.

"The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure," Ariana stated.

In the caption, Cooper continued referencing her husband's previous health issues and asked anyone who had read the message to keep him in their hearts.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of depression, suicide, and attempted suicide. Discretion is advised.

She wrote that it wasn't the first time the family was in a situation like this. She added that it brought back a lot of difficult memories of seeing Deryck in the hospital bed "connected to wires and IVs."

"I'll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it," the caption read.

It is worth noting that the couple got married in 2015.

Deryck Whibley and Ariana Cooper's joint health struggles

Ariana Cooper was born to Jolie and Brent Cooper and has two siblings. She is a model and has more than 16.5K followers on Instagram.

Deryck Whibley and Ariana Cooper met shortly after Deryck's divorce from the popular singer Avril Lavigne in 2010. Whibley and Lavigne got married in 2006 and separated four years later in 2010.

The couple, Deryck Whibley and Ariana Cooper have faced issues with both their health from the beginning of their relationship. Whibley was a binge drinker when he and Ariana began dating in 2014. At the time, the model saw her now-husband, the Sum 41 vocalist collapse in the kitchen due to kidney and lung failures.

Cooper rushed Whibley to the hospital where he was placed in an induced coma for a week to let his body detox. This reportedly helped Ariana and Deryck start their journey to sobriety. It is worth noting that the year before this, in 2013, Ariana who was suffering from depression tried to take her own life.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the couple shared their experience on their struggles.

"Coming to terms with the fact that it wasn't just alcohol that had caused all of these issues, that it was just a part of who I was, was really difficult. But because of therapy, I was able to start opening up more to myself and to Deryck," Ariana told the publication.

The model continued that following this, her now husband became more comfortable in asking her "deeper" and more meaningful questions." This led to the couple not holding back "really anything" from each other.

Deryck Whibley's relationship with his wife matured after he performed at the memorial for Chester Bennington in 2017. This was just months after the Linkin Park vocalist took his own life.

The performance led to Whibley's creation of the single Catching Fire, leading to the years-long work with therapists for both of them. Deryck Whibley and Ariana Cooper Whibley are at present parents to Lydon Igby and Quentin Arlo Whibley.