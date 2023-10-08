Who was Dr Kenneth Peacock? Former Appalachian State chancellor passes away 

Former Appalachian State chancellor Dr. Kenneth Peacock tragically passed away on October 6, 2023. The news was confirmed by the family, although the cause of death was not revealed. The Mountaineer’s community is also mourning the loss of Dr. Kenneth Peacock, as they released a statement and said:

“This morning, the Mountaineer community mourns the sudden passing of Chancellor Kenneth E. Peacock. As Chancellor of our university for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014, Ken established the university as a leader in undergraduate research, grew our academic enterprise significantly in the areas of health care, establishing the College of Health Sciences, opened a new building for the Reich College of Education, and led significant growth in the nexus of energy.”

The university also stated how he was responsible for contributing to the athletics program and growing the Football Bowl Subdivision. The university also credited him with “solidifying the relationship as a national leader in undergraduate education.

Social media users mourn the loss of Dr. Peacock, as the Former Appalachian State chancellor passes away untimely. (Image via @Coach_sclark/ Twitter)

The professor is now being remembered by all his family members, friends, loved ones, students, former students, and even colleagues. The statement released by the college said:

“So many Mountaineers, from Boone to China and throughout the world, will remember his smile and that look he would get in his eye right before he would tell a joke or play a prank. He cared deeply for students, and as a first-generation college graduate, he understood the sacrifices many families make to send their children to college."

Dr. Kenneth Peacock worked as the chancellor in 2004 and finally retired in 2014. Before his tenure at Appalachian State University, he was also working as a professor and dean at the Walker College of Business. He was then promoted to the executive vice chancellor position.

Social media users mourn the loss of Dr. Peacock, as the Former Appalachian State chancellor passes away untimely. (Image via @appstatesports/ Twitter)

The Walker School of Business has a hall in the name of Dr. Kenneth Peacock

Dr. Kenneth Peacock was a renowned name in education, as he served in eminent positions at a lot of universities. He was known for his educational background and his vast knowledge.

He was responsible for establishing the College of Health Sciences and also contributed immensely to building a new block at the Reich College of Education.

He worked at the Walker School of Business for a few years, and there is a hall now named in his honor at the college. As the former chancellor, Dr. Kenneth Peacock, tragically passed away, the world is now mourning the loss of the great teacher and educator.

Social media users mourn the loss of Dr. Peacock, as the Former Appalachian State chancellor passes away untimely. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the loss of Dr. Peacock, as the Former Appalachian State chancellor passes away untimely. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the loss of Dr. Peacock, as the Former Appalachian State chancellor passes away untimely. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the loss of Dr. Peacock, as the Former Appalachian State chancellor passes away untimely. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the loss of Dr. Peacock, as the Former Appalachian State chancellor passes away untimely. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the loss of Dr. Peacock, as the Former Appalachian State chancellor passes away untimely. (Image via Twitter)

Meanwhile, the family has not yet disclosed the cause of death or made any announcements regarding the funeral or memorial ceremony. However, friends, family, and colleagues remember him as he passed away untimely.