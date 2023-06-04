Who is Dr. William Burke? American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists slap incident video goes viral online

A shocking video has emerged on social media, where a doctor named William Burke was seen getting slapped by an audience member during a conference. In the viral clip from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists annual meeting, the audience member can be seen grabbing William Burke's shirt before slapping him. At the same time, he can also be heard saying:

"This man s*xually assaulted my wife 7 years ago. You know what you did. You touched my wife 7 years ago in New York. This is for all men who s*xually assault women. My wife is suffering because you are a f***ing predator."

As the video went viral, Christopher M. Zahn, the MD of Fellow of The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG), released a statement about the event and said:

The incident was also confirmed by the Baltimore Police Department as a representative said that police reached the scene on May 20, 2023, at around 4:30 in the evening after a complaint of physical assault was made.

Furthermore, another video was uploaded by a social media user, where the man who slapped Burke can be seen being escorted out of the centre.

At the moment, William Burke has not responded to the allegations made against him.

William Burke is a recipient of several awards in the medical field

William Burke works at Stony Brook University Hospital and has over 21 years of experience. Residing in New York, Burke is an MD in Obstetrics & Gynecology. Having completed his medical degree from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, the doctor specializes in women's reproductive tract, pregnancy, and childbirth.

Before he started working at Stony Brook University Hospital, he was a resident doctor at the Columbia-Presby Medical Center and also completed his fellowship at the University of Michigan. Over the years, he has been the recipient of several awards like Jersey’s Best Doctor, Top Doctors in New York, and many more.

Social media users react to the video of Burke getting slapped

As the incident took place during the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists annual meeting, a short clip of a little over two minutes circulated on social media and garnered almost two million views in just two days. The incident has ignited a flurry of reactions and discussions among social media users.

As user @alexandertyler uploaded the video of Burke getting slapped, here is how social media users reacted:

While the video of William Burke getting slapped at the conference has taken the world by storm, it is not yet clear what action the doctor would be taken against the man who slapped him at the conference.

