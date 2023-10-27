Who is Elijah Scott? Kailyn Lowry confirms pregnancy with twins three months after welcoming fifth baby with boyfriend

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry has been in the news lately as she confirmed her pregnancy with twins, three months after welcoming her fifth baby with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Kailyn talked about her pregnancy on her podcast Barely Famous, in which she was chatting with TikTok star Allison Kuch about their recent trips to Thailand. She said that Alison and she herself got pregnant, even though they were not near each other.

Kailyn said,

"We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs."

Kailyn added that she must've gotten pregnant before going on the trip, as she started witnessing some signs like having a flushed face and eating a lot.

"I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am pregnant."

It is worth taking note that these twins will be Kailyn's sixth and seventh babies, and the reality TV star will be welcoming them with her boyfriend Elijah Scott, who is also the father of Kailyn's recently born child, Rio.

Elijah Scott, Kailyn Lowry's boyfriend, has served in the US Army previously

According to People, Elijah Scott served in the US Army, and after that, he did a number of jobs. He was also running his own auto-motor company in the past, which was named Scott Auto & Motorcycle Repair.

In 2022, Kailyn Lowry shared an Instagram story in which she hinted that her boyfriend is a construction worker. She wrote in her story,

"Get you someone who pours concrete by day and sings r&b by night."

It is also worth noting that there were numerous rumors about Kailyn not revealing details about her fifth child, Rio, because of alleged pressure from Elijah Scott to keep it under wraps. However, in her podcast, Kailyn revealed,

"It’s never been true that he wasn’t allowing me to post anything. I wanted to share the news on my terms without any contractual obligations."

Elijah and Kailyn Lowry were neighbors in Delaware before they started dating each other. At that time, Elijah said that he had already bought his house and moved in before he even knew that Kailyn was living next to her.

For those unaware, Kailyn Lowry is the mother of five kids. She shares her son Isaac,13, with Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin. She shares sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, and Rio, 3 months, with Chris Lopez.