How many kids does Gillie Da Kid have? Tributes pour in as 25-year-old son YNG Cheese killed in shooting

Philadelphia-based rapper Gillie Da Kid’s 25-year-old son YNG Cheese (also an aspiring rap artist) reportedly died in a shootout that happened on the night of Thursday, July 20. There were two other victims -- a 28-year-old and another 31-year-old, both unidentified men. However, as of today, they have survived the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, except a few .10 shell casings. However, Philadelphia police are conducting a thorough investigation in identifying suspects. Tributes started pouring in for YNG Cheese as soon as the tragic news of his demise surfaced on social media.

Gillie Da Kid has five children, and YNG Cheese was the eldest among them all.

Gillie Da Kid has a grandson from YNG Cheese

Gillie Da Kid is not only a rapper but also a podcaster; he co-hosts the weekly hip-hop podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game with fellow rapper and cousin, Wallace Peeples (Wallo267). The artist is married to celebrity makeup artist Regina Little since 1998 and has five kids with her.

The 40-year-old Philadelphia rapper and his Emmy-nominated wife are parents to the late YNG Cheese (died at 25), Mac (24), daughter Nyla (21), and two other teenagers, a son and a daughter, whose names the duo have never revealed.

Both YNG Cheese and Mac (goes by stage name TR3Y SEVEN7) have pursued in the footsteps of their father as rap artists. In fact, they have often collaborated in the past, for instance in 2021 for the album Macc N Cheese.

Besides five children, Gillie Da Kid also has a grandson, who was born in April 2021 to YNG Cheese and partner Cherie B.

Fans of Gillie Da Kid share tributes for his late son online

As per NBC, Gillie Da Kid’s eldest son YNG Cheese died in a triple shooting on Thursday night. The incident reportedly took place on the 5800 block of Mascher Street, Philadelphia, around 8:30 pm ET.

YNG Cheese was shot once in the back and was rushed to a nearby hospital by the police who arrived at the scene moments after the shooting. However, he was declared dead on arrival. The other two victims of the shooting were also taken to the hospital, where they both were announced to be stable after an initial check-up.

As soon as the news of YNG Cheese’s death hit the social media space, fans of him and his father sent in tributes. Gillie's fellow podcaster Wallo267 took to Instagram and shared an image of YNG Cheese and wrote a heartfelt caption.

Here are some other condolences shared under Wallo267’s post and on Twitter:

My condolences 🏼🖤🕊️ Sending heavvvvvy fxckin prayers and love to you and your entire fam @gilliedakid & @Wallo267

YNG Cheese was an emerging rapper with popular hip-hop songs like Difference, Let’s Play Ball, Last Time, What U Want, The One, and Foreal Foreal among others to his name. He had over 66,500 followers on Instagram and around 2000 subscribers on YouTube.