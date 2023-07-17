Who was Elise Finch married to? Tributes pour in as beloved CBS meteorologist dies aged 51

CBS New York is mourning the shocking death of meteorologist Elise Finch. The journalist was 51 years old at the time of her passing. The official cause of death was not released at the time of writing this article. Netizens have taken to the internet to share their condolences with Finch’s family and loved ones.
On Sunday evening, the WCBS station on Channel 2 announced that Elise Finch had passed away. She reportedly died in a local hospital. Their official announcement also read:
“Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years. She first joined the team in 2007 as our weekend meteorologist and was most recently on the morning news with Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge. In September, Elise joined Cindy Hsu on the 9am newscast.”
While describing her character, the publication noted:
“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work. She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon. Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother”
Who was Elise Finch married to? Tributes pour in as the journalist unexpectedly passes away
According to CBS News, Elise Finch was married to WCBS photojournalist Graig Henriques. The couple are parents to their daughter Grace. Details about Henriques were unavailable online.
CBS reporter Tony Aiello was one of many colleagues who took to the internet to pay tribute to the late meteorologist. He wrote in a tweet:
CBS2’s Sports Director Otis Livingston also took to the social networking site and expressed that he was “devastated” to learn about his friend’s passing.
CBS2 sportscaster Steve Overmyer also paid tribute to his “amazing friend.” He described her as the “epitome of grace and kindness.” His tweet read:
CBS News’ Chris Wragge also took to Twitter and wrote:
Several other followers took to the internet to pay tribute to Finch. A few tweets read:
Who is Elise Finch?
Elise Finch is a Georgetown University graduate, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. She received her master’s degree in broadcast journalist from Syracuse University.
Prior to joining the CBS Network, she worked behind the scenes of E! Entertainment Television.
She received that Denzel Community Service Award in 2012.
Finch was strongly involved in her community. She emceed for events that were hosted by the Westchester Library System, the Mount Vernon High School Hall of Fame, the JDRF Walk for a Cure and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey amongst others.
She was also a member of the American Meteorological Society and the National Association of Black Journalists.