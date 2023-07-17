Who was Elise Finch married to? Tributes pour in as beloved CBS meteorologist dies aged 51

CBS New York is mourning the shocking death of meteorologist Elise Finch. The journalist was 51 years old at the time of her passing. The official cause of death was not released at the time of writing this article. Netizens have taken to the internet to share their condolences with Finch’s family and loved ones.

On Sunday evening, the WCBS station on Channel 2 announced that Elise Finch had passed away. She reportedly died in a local hospital. Their official announcement also read:

“Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years. She first joined the team in 2007 as our weekend meteorologist and was most recently on the morning news with Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge. In September, Elise joined Cindy Hsu on the 9am newscast.”

While describing her character, the publication noted:

“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work. She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon. Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother”

Who was Elise Finch married to? Tributes pour in as the journalist unexpectedly passes away

According to CBS News, Elise Finch was married to WCBS photojournalist Graig Henriques. The couple are parents to their daughter Grace. Details about Henriques were unavailable online.

CBS reporter Tony Aiello was one of many colleagues who took to the internet to pay tribute to the late meteorologist. He wrote in a tweet:

Tony Aiello @AielloTV Elise Finch loved music. The song of her life deserved many more verses.

Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched.

My deepest condolences to Graig and little Grace, her parents and sister, and all our CBS2 family.

CBS2’s Sports Director Otis Livingston also took to the social networking site and expressed that he was “devastated” to learn about his friend’s passing.

Otis Livingston @OlivingstonTV I am so devastated to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague @EliseFinch. She was the best. A caring soul. cbsnews.com/newyork/news/r…

CBS2 sportscaster Steve Overmyer also paid tribute to his “amazing friend.” He described her as the “epitome of grace and kindness.” His tweet read:

Steve Overmyer @OvermyerTV Heartbroken today with the devastating news we lost our amazing friend and colleague Elise Finch. Her smile and positive energy always left a smile on everyone’s face. Our thoughts are with her husband Graig and daughter Grace and the entire Finch family.

CBS News’ Chris Wragge also took to Twitter and wrote:

Several other followers took to the internet to pay tribute to Finch. A few tweets read:

Violeta Yas @Violeta_Yas Thinking about our CBS colleagues tonight and everyone who knew and loved Elise. Unbelievably sad news. || Remembering our beloved colleague Elise Finch - CBS New York cbsnews.com/newyork/news/r…

Vladimir Duthiers @vladduthiersCBS Devastated to hear about the passing of my colleague Elise Finch. A kind soul & great journalist. I especially loved her music look back pieces & we often talked about the music legends she interviewed. Sending love & condolences to our @CBSNewYork family cbsnews.com/newyork/news/r…

Billie Gold @BeegeeGold I just was watching Channel 2 news in New York and it said Elise Finch has died at age 51, but don't see it online. So young. So sad.

Mini Rampage @MiniRampage RIP Elise Finch. Really enjoyed watching you report the weather.

Who is Elise Finch?

Elise Finch is a Georgetown University graduate, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. She received her master’s degree in broadcast journalist from Syracuse University.

Prior to joining the CBS Network, she worked behind the scenes of E! Entertainment Television.

She received that Denzel Community Service Award in 2012.

Finch was strongly involved in her community. She emceed for events that were hosted by the Westchester Library System, the Mount Vernon High School Hall of Fame, the JDRF Walk for a Cure and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey amongst others.

She was also a member of the American Meteorological Society and the National Association of Black Journalists.