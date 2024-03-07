Who are the elites in Bohemian Grove? Alleged satanic ritual footage goes viral in wake of Ryan Garcia's revelations

American professional boxer Ryan Garcia recently alleged that Bohemian Grove, a place rumored to exist in the north of San Francisco is “real” and is an “elite” club where he reportedly witnessed r*pe of children. He claimed this during an X-Space with Andrew Tate on March 5, 2024.

Trigger warning: This article contains language that may upset the readers. Discretion is advised.

In the wake of Ryan Garcia’s allegations, a video has gone viral on X that shows an alleged satanic ritual. The video was reportedly leaked in 2000 by prominent conspiracy theorist and radio show host Alex Jones who allegedly infiltrated the Bohemian Grove around the same time after being denied entry multiple times.

According to The Washington Post, the Bohemian Grove is reportedly owned by the exclusive, men-only Bohemian Club and comprises powerful people from all fields.

Everything you need to know about the elites in the Bohemian Grove

Bohemian Grove is a 2700-acre property located in Sonoma County, in the redwood forest in the north of San Francisco, and comprises buildings, dining venues, theaters, and camp shelters, as per The Washington Post.

It has existed since the 1890s and is owned by the all-male Bohemian Club, which was founded in 1872 by journalists and artists to let off steam. According to the news outlet, it has included high-profile invite-only members often regarded as the “elites” such as the Presidents of the USA, other politicians, wealthy businessmen, global power players, and newsmakers.

For instance, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas allegedly visited Bohemian Grove with his GOP donor and billionaire friend Harlan Crow. The likes of Henry Kissinger, Richard M. Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Charles Schwab, Mark Twain, and Jack London had also reportedly been its part.

While the Bohemian Club website refutes the claims of secret and illegal affairs going on in Bohemian Grove or even its existence, in a 2011 article The Washinton Post revealed that the members of the Manhattan Project met there regularly in the 1940s.

Financial Times reported that Presidents Roosevelt, Taft, Hoover, Eisenhower, Ford, and George Bush (senior and junior) have also allegedly been part of the retreat.

According to The Pink Villa, in a 2022 interview with Truth Dig, Santa Rosa Press Democrat Emily Chavez narrated her alleged brief experience working as a waitress in one of the Grove’s outdoor cafes in 1996 as a high school senior.

“That place was so creepy. This [was] really strange energy…It was literally a sea of white bald heads and a cloud of cigar smoke. That was pretty gross. You’re this young woman, serving food, and they’re blowing smoke in your face,” she said at the time.

As per The Washington Post, currently, Bohemian Club has over 2,600 active members comprising of A-listers from around the world and it is presumed all of them have access to the Bohemian Grove.

Exploring the Bohemian Grove alleged satanic ritual footage amidst Ryan Garcia’s explosive allegations

On Tuesday, Ryan Garcia told Andrew Tate on X-Space how he was allegedly kidnapped by the “elites” and taken to the Grove where he reportedly witnessed depraved activities.

“I’m not f*cking joking, bro. I have f*cking proof, bro… I f*cking will show you every f*cking video you could ever f*cking believe, bro. Bohemian Grove is real. They f*cking tied me down and made me f*cking watch. I actually don’t give a f*ck anymore. Yes, I f*cking lost it. They were r*ping little kids,” Garcia claimed.

Amidst his allegations, a video reportedly filmed by Alex Jones in 2000 when he snuck into the Grove has surfaced online. While the visual is hazy and the audio unclear (appears to be a script), netizens believe some kind of ritual was ongoing with fireworks and cloaked priests, with speculations of alleged satanic ceremonies have emerged.

Additionally, Alex Jones’ 2020 interview on the Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience has also gone viral where he claimed that when he trespassed the Grove two decades back, he saw effigies of children being burnt in front of a large owl shrine, further fuelling the alleged satanic ritual speculation. The Infowars founder even alleged that the owl symbol was that of Moloch, the God of child sacrifice and the ritual happened in front of a lake.

Other alleged videos from the encampment have also garnered traction online, including the one that shows a massive owl statue, a plaque of an etching owl, and a spooky visual of the inside of a cave.

It is noteworthy that urban legends and myths surrounding Bohemian Grove have existed for over a century.