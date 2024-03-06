"Literally the god of child sacrifice": Bohemian Grove owl statue meaning and Moloch symbolism explored amid Ryan Garcia's revelations

American professional boxer Ryan Garcia’s recent rant about Bohemian Grove sparked several conspiracy theories online. One of them centers around an alleged owl statue in the property of the secret club.

While the private club is based in San Francisco, its members annually meet at a campground in the Northern California woods. The club was reportedly founded in 1872.

Over the years, influential members of the society, including prominent businessmen, artists, journalists and U.S. Presidents supposedly upheld the club activities in the secrecy of the woods.

In an X space created by Andrew Tate on Tuesday, Ryan Garcia stressed on the existence of Bohemian Grove, adding that he was there and was forced to watch little kids getting r*ped. His shocking and unsettling statement triggered a barrage of reactions and theories from netizens.

X has been replete with a repeated mention of the Owl Shrine and Lake in the Bohemian Grove. As one user asked why owls have been used as a recurrent symbol in secret cults.

Another chimed in and claimed that the owl god worshipped at the Grove is known as Moloch, who is also the god of “child sacrifice”.

Meaning behind the owl shrine in Bohemian Grove and Moloch explored as conspiracy theories spark online

The secret club and its secret campground, which is otherwise inaccessible to outsiders, have intrigued people for a long time. There have been speculations about Satanic rituals or cultist activities being carried out at the grove.

Seemingly marketed as a place of retreat exclusively for men, its highly clandestine nature has shrouded the place in mystery for the rest of the world, eventually fueling tremendous curiosity.

At the heart of the secluded den, lies the Owl Shrine and Lake, expanded across 2,700 acres of land. The shrine houses a 40-foot statue of an owl made of stone. It's dubbed by the members the “owl of wisdom” and used as the club’s emblem, but the original motto behind the structure is unknown.

per legends, the shrine was built during the early 1880s. The owl - a bird with night vision - is looked up to as a symbol of insight, knowledge and ability to perceive and comprehend what others cannot.

The shrine at the Bohemian Grove has reportedly stood witness to the Cremation of Care ceremony for decades. The ceremony allegedly inaugurates the annual encampment for the members.

An effigy tagged as ‘Care’ is burned along the lake during the ceremony. The figurine allegedly represents worldly care, while burning it signifies renewal.

Some also believe that the lake symbolizes the unconscious mind and the effigy burning ritual, along with the owl shrine hold a deeper sinister meaning. Though theories claimed the elites plot world domination at the grove, members reportedly maintained that the place is simply for influential men connecting without scrutiny.

A more disturbing theory concerning the owl statue is that it represents an ancient pagan god called Moloch. This Canaanite deity has its allusion in biblical sources, where it has been linked with child sacrifice. Some believe that the Cremation of Care ceremony is where the members worship Moloch.

Ryan Garcia’s revelation about young children being exploited at the grove fueled the notion that the members practice child sacrifice at the lake.

Wild theories erupt online concerning the Owl Shrine at the Bohemian Grove

It's to be noted that the concrete proof of any sinister ritualistic practice at the Bohemian Grove is debatable.