"A very real thing": Netizens react as Alex Jones Bohemian Grove footage goes viral amid Ryan Garcia's revelations 

Ryan Garcia recently appeared on a Twitter Spaces call with Andrew Tate, where he alleged that he was sexually exploited and spoke about the alleged existence of the Bohemian Grove. The online revelation has now led to the reemergence of a video of the mystical club and its rituals that was supposedly captured by Alex Jones.

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses s*xual exploitation, r*pe and pedophilia. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ryan Garcia told controversial social media personality Andrew Tate in the Twitter Spaces call,

“I don’t give a f**k, bro; they r*ped me. I was two years old, they r*ped me. I have proof of that too; that’s where it all started, bro. Of course [people say that I’m saying this because I’m on drugs]. Give me the drug test then!”

As the interaction continued, Garcia spoke about how the Bohemian Grove club is real. He said:

"Bro, they f**king took me to the f**king woods bro and they f**king tied… I’m not f**king joking, bro. I have f**king proof bro. I don’t give a f**k bro. I’ll f**king show you every f**king video you could ever believe. Bohemian Grove is real.”

Garcia also claimed to have seen aliens, alleging that certain unidentified “higher elites” were “r*ping little kids.”

Following the social media interaction, netizens took to the social networking site to share a video of Bohemian Grove that was reportedly captured by alt-right and far-right podcast show host Alex Jones.

What did Alex Jones share in his Bohemian Grove video? Netizens react as Ryan Garcia claims go viral

According to Truth Dig, The Bohemian Club is headquartered at San Francisco’s Knob Hill. It is reportedly an ultra-exclusive, male-only fraternity that includes some of the world’s most powerful leaders in the entertainment industry, politicians, and corporate heads.

In the early 90s, InfoWars founder Alex Jones reportedly smuggled camera equipment into the encampment, where phones and cameras were strictly forbidden. He then filmed an “arcane ritual” that seemingly showed hooded people, torches, a burning owl, and a towering sculpture.

The viral clip also features a “demon” and the “figure of a human body burning in the flames.” In the snippet, which is allegedly of a ritual taking place at the Bohemian Grove, a person can be heard saying:

“The Owl is in His leafy temple. Let all within the Grove be reverent before Him. Lift up your heads, oh ye trees, and be ye lifted up ye everlasting spires, for behold! Here is Bohemia’s shrine, and holy are the pillars of this house. Weaving spiders, come not here!”

The video released by Jones continued to showcase someone sharing their devotions with the crowd, supposedly in Bohemian Grove.

According to Truth Dig, the Bohemian Grove included members like Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Herbert Hoover, various Rockefeller members, and both President Bushes, amongst others. To be a member of the 2700-acre landed club, people would have to pay an annual $25,000 membership fee.

Speaking about her experience as a server in one of Bohemian Grove’s cafes, Emily Chavez said in a 2022 interview:

“That place was so creepy. This [was] really strage energy… It was literally a sea of white bald heads and a cloud of cigar smoke. This was pretty gross. You’re this young woman, serving food, and they’re blowing smoke in your faces.”

As per The Washington Post, Former President Bill Clinton once told a heckler:

"The Bohemian club! Did you say Bohemian club? That's where all those rich Republicans go up and stand naked against redwood trees right? I've never been to the Bohemian club but you oughta go. It'd be good for you. You'd get some fresh air."

Alex Jones had not commented on Ryan Garcia’s latest claims at the time of writing this article.