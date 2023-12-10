Why was Alex Jones banned from Twitter? All you need to know as Elon Musk restores conspiracy theorist’s account after a poll

Radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' official account on Twitter, now X, was recently restored after Elon Musk conducted a poll to decide on removing the ban. Jones was banned from the social media platform back in 2018, along with 18 other pages associated with his website Infowars, as per Times Now.

Musk shared a poll to his X account on December 9, 2023, and around 70% users voted in favor of reinstating Alex's account. After the poll results were out, Musk shared another post which read:

"The people have spoken and so it shall be."

Jones' account became active from the next morning, although it remains unknown if the Infowars page has also been restored.

Alex Jones was banned from Twitter in 2018 for violating their policy

Back in September 2018, Alex Jones was banned on Twitter after he shared multiple posts and videos that were reportedly in violation of the social media platform's "abusive behavior policy." According to NPR, Twitter made an official announcement at the time, which reads:

"Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts' past violations."

CNBC stated that Alex Jones was involved in a dispute with a CNN reporter a day before the ban. The dispute was live streaming on Alex's page on Periscope, and this happened after Jones targeted the reporter alongside Jack Dorsey, who served as Twitter CEO at the time, in his rants.

Jack participated in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing at the time, which was intended to understand the steps implemented by tech companies to prevent election interference.

Apart from Dorsey, Jones was also present during the hearing, and he reportedly put his hand on Sen. Marco Rubio's shoulder. While his hand was removed by security, Rubio told Jones that he wouldn't get arrested. Jones replied by saying that Rubio "threatened" him and added:

"Look at him, hе's so mad. You'rе not going to silеncе mе. You're not going to silence America. You are a little gangster thug."

Alex was additionally involved in several other controversies at the time, and his accounts were deleted from other platforms as well, since his content reportedly featured significant hate speech. He reportedly made unconfirmed allegations about various events like 9/11.

Alex Jones shared multiple posts that were controversial

BBC listed a few controversial posts that were shared by Alex Jones over the years on Twitter. The outlet claimed that Jones shared the posts from the Infowars page, which mostly included conspiracy theories against Muslims, migrants, and liberals.

He claimed in July 2018 that Democrats were allegedly planning to start a civil war on the US Independence Day. In another instance, he called Barack Obama the "global head of Al-Qaeda" in a post shared in 2013. Hе also dеscribеd "transgеndеrism" as a mеntal illnеss and called it a conspiracy to "dеstroy childrеn."

Alеx Jones, thе host of Thе Alеx Jonеs Show, has gainеd rеcognition ovеr thе yеars as a conspiracy thеorist. Hе has also bееn fеaturеd in somе films likе Waking Lifе, Loosе Changе, and morе.