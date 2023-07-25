What is paddleboarding? Barack Obama's personal chef dies in Martha Vineyard's pond

Former American President Barack Obama's personal chef, Tafari Campbell (45), recently died on Sunday, July 23, reportedly while paddleboarding. Massachusetts Police Department revealed that the late victim was discovered dead in a pond located supposedly inside Martha's Vineyard.

A news release by the police department revealed that Campbell went to the water on Sunday but was struggling, as per another paddleboarder. He later went missing, with his dead body being recovered the following day.

Paddleboarding is a famous water sport activity where an individual stands on the board using a paddle to go through the water.

The police department initially received a call related to Campbell who was missing after he went into the water. Authorities then found his board and hat, after which the side-scan sonar from a boat was used to find Campbell. Authorities also found that he did not wear a life jacket while going to the pond.

Paddleboarding: Benefits, history, and other details

Paddleboarding refers to a water sports activity that involves a board and a paddle, which can be used to make way in water. The person engaging also use their arms while standing and kneeling to propel themselves and the board forward.

Various activities can be done with the help of this water sport, including yoga, fishing, racing, and touring. It is a popular sport activity, as it can be learned easily and also acts as a perfect stress reliever.

Paddleboarding's roots are believed to be in Africa, Polynesia, and South America. The modern paddleboards slowly gained recognition afterwards; Tom Blake reportedly made the water sport famous in the US. The activity also became popular among Hawaiian people, who used outrigger paddles on surfboards.

It is recommended to start practicing the sport in calm water, with special focus on keeping the eyes forward and starting on the knees. It is also advised to fall away from the board instead of on the board and always wearing a SUP leash and personal flotation device.

Barack Obama and family pays tribute to Tafari Campbell

The Obama family shared a statement paying tribute to Tafari Campbell and said that he was an important part of their family. The late 45-year-old was employed at the White House as a sous chef, where he used to brew beer with honey from bees tended by Michelle Obama on the South Lawn.

"In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinary kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."

The statement further mentioned that the family is heartbroken as Campbell is no more, ending by saying that they join Campbell and his family to grieve the loss of a "truly wonderful man."

The former president's family was reportedly not at their residence when Campbell died. Further investigation regarding Campbell's death is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.