What happened to Olivia Plath's brother Micah? Welcome to Plathville star mourns the loss of 15-year-old sibling

TLC’s Welcome to Plathville, which wrapped up season 4 in August 2022, featured the entire Plath family, including the estranged couple Kim and Barry Plath. Together, the former couple have nine children: Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. They also had another child, Joshua, who passed away in 2008.

Ethan’s wife and fellow Welcome to Plathville cast member recently took to social media to share the devastating news of her younger brother’s passing. Her brother, Micah Meggs, who was 15 at the time of his passing, met with a traffic bike accident on May 4, 2023.

According to The Roanoke Times, Micah was riding an electrical bike on Route 220 when he was hit by a Honda Accord. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Welcome to Plathville cast member took to Instagram to state that she is going to be away from the social media platform for a while following Micah’s passing and that she needs some time to grieve.

The reality star and photographer informed fans through Instagram stories that her younger brother, Micah Meggs, passed away on May 4, 2023.

She wrote:

"Hey guys, I’m jumping off of social media for a bit. Don’t worry if you don’t see me around — I’m taking some space now. I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving."

She added that she was feeling overwhelmed thinking about all the messages she hadn’t been able to respond to and that it was easier to let everyone know that she was taking some time off.

According to his obituary on florafuneralservices.com, Micah Titus Meggs was born on June 25, 2007, and passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023. It continued that the late 15-year-old loved hanging out with his siblings and close friends, “playing practical jokes”, and sharing his humor with his loved ones.

Welcome to Plathville star Olivia's brother Micah passes away at 15 (Image via www.florafuneralservice.com)

It continued:

"Micah suffered his entire life from Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury during his birth which made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed so much. Despite the physical difficulties he experienced, Micah never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle."

Micah has nine siblings, including Welcome to Plathville star Olivia. He is survived by siblings Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris, and Kristen; his parents, Don and Karen; and grandmothers Juanita Meggs and Jerry Boyer.

The reality television star's family has requested that people willing to help donate to the Brachial Plexus Foundation through ubpn.org. The obituary further added that Micah’s funeral will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11:30 am at Flora Funeral Chapel.

Olivia Plath has been a part of the TLC show since 2019, when Welcome to Plathville first premiered on the network.

