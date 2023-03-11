Welcome to Plathville cast update: Where are they now?

Welcome to Plathville wrapped season 4 in August 2022 and featured all 11 members of the Plath family, including estranged couple Kim and Barry Plath. The couple, who separated in June 2022, have nine kids, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy, who also featured on the show. While the former couple had another child, Joshua, he died when he was 15 months old in 2008.

After the separation, some of the older Plath children issued a statement. They said that they have decided not to be divided as a family anymore and that there is a lot more to the story than what is shown on the show.

Welcome to Plathville siblings have a reunion

Ethan Plath, the 24-year-old Welcome to Plathville cast member, and his wife Olivia moved away from their remote hometown to Minnesota. The couple, who married in 2018, were previously living in Tampa, Florida.

The two recently made a trip back home and took to Instagram to share pictures of the same.

Olivia had previously opened up about the move to Minnesota in an Instagram story. She had stated:

"If you didn’t know Ethan and I moved up to the Minneapolis area a couple of weeks ago. The past few weeks have been insane moving from Florida, trying to find an apartment, buying a new car, making this apartment look like home."

Ethan made the trip to see the Welcome to Plathville patriarch and some of his siblings. He commented on how much his little siblings have grown up since he last saw them.

Kim Plath receives probation and fine after the June 2022 accident

In June 2022, Kim Plath of Welcome to Plathville was involved in a car accident in Wakulla Country. While driving, she made a left turn and overturned into a ditch. At the time she informed the cops that she had consumed 12 oz of margaritas before getting behind the wheel.

However, a toxicology report stated that her blood alcohol levels were twice the legal limit which led to a warrant for the Welcome to Plathville star. Kim turned herself in to the police in October 2022 and was found guilty in the DUI case.

As a result, she had to pay a fine of $963, complete 50 hours of community service, and be on probation for nine months. The reality star will also be required to submit to random drug and alcohol testing along with completing a substance abuse evaluation and attending DUI school.

That’s not the only thing new in the reality TV star’s life as Kim Plath has a new alias as well. She has been using the name India Venta since she’s been laying low since the end of Welcome to Plathville season 4 in an attempt to “reinvent herself.”

Kim and Barry Plath’s divorce

The former couple took viewers by surprise when they announced their separation in the latest season of the TLC show after living separately for a while. In an episode of the show, Kim stated that after the two unofficially separated, she felt that while her ex-husband tried for a little bit, at one point, he just stopped.

She added:

"I feel like emotionally, I was just done, I just feel like there’s no way it’s gonna work."

While another of the older Plath siblings, Hosanna is also married, the two other adult Plath children, Micah and Moriah, live on their own. Meanwhile, Kim and Barry's younger children, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy, live at home with their parents.

Welcome to Plathville is allegedly filming in Los Angeles, less than a year after the previous season aired on TLC.

