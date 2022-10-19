Who is Elnaz Rekabi? Iranian rock climber issues apology for competing without wearing hijab amid concerns

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi issued a public apology for competing in an international rock climbing tournament without a hijab. Posted on her Instagram account, the apology comes in the midst of tremendous political upheaval in Iran.

Elnaz Rekabi made headlines when she took part in the finals of the Asian Championships in Seoul without her religious headgear, immediately breaking Iran's mandatory hijab laws. Given the timing, her controversial actions were taken as a defiance of the oppression by the Iranian government.

However, after days of radio silence, the athlete took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize for being seen in public without a hijab. According to the apology posted on the social media platform, her actions were not intentional. Her head cover "inadvertently faced a problem" before her turn. In an English translation by Sima Sabet, the statement read:

"Based on the existing sensitivities in the final round of Asian championship, due to inappropriate timing and being called unexpectedly, my hijab unintentionally had problem, now, based on the pre scheduled plan, I am on my way out to Iran."

On the same day, her brother Davoud Rekabi, in an interview with the Iranian semi-official Tasnim news website, said that Elnaz Rekabi was wearing a headband and had no intention of defying established rules.

Elnaz Rekabi's passport and mobile phone were reportedly confiscated

The professional rock climber, who finished fourth in the championships held in Seoul, has been the topic of discussion for appearing in public without a hijab just a month after the suspicious death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Iranian police for not wearing her hijab properly. Her death led to massive domestic and global outrage, with thousands of Iranian women taking to the streets to protest.

On Monday, however, BBC Persian reported that Elnaz Rekabi could not be contacted by her friends. On Wednesday morning, she was received by supportive crowds in Tehran. However, the location of where she headed remains unknown.

The apology posted on her Instagram account also seems to be written under duress, according to BBC Persian's Rana Rahimpour. She further stated that other Iranian female athletes who previously deviated from Iran's hijab rules also had to issue similar apologies.

Shohreh Bayat, a former Iranian international chess referee who was seen without a hijab and subsequently sought asylum in the UK, told BBC World News:

"I had to chose my side because I was asked to write an apology on Instagram and to apologise publicly. I was given a list of things to do. I knew that if I just followed those things that I did not believe in, if I apologised for not wearing a headscarf, then I could not forgive myself."

According to BBC Persian, Elnaz Rekabi's passport and mobile phone were confiscated, and she left her hotel in Seoul a couple of days before her scheduled departure. Moreover, her family and friends have lost contact with her and she was reportedly last seen with an Iranian official.

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) issued a statement stating that they were in touch with both Rekabi and the Iranian Climbing Federation. They said:

"It is important to stress that athletes' safety is paramount for us and we support any efforts to keep a valued member of our community safe in this situation. The IFSC fully support the rights of athletes, their choices, and expression of free speech."

Individuals online have expressed their worries regarding Elnaz Rekabi's safety in the midst of such turmoil.

