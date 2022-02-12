Who was Evgenia Brik? Russian actress dies aged 40

Actress Evgenia Brik, married to producer and writer Valery Todorovsky, passed away last Thursday (February 10) in Los Angeles, California, aged 40.

Russian journalist Catherina Gordeeva announced the news via Facebook. According to Gordeeva, Brik, who reportedly died of cancer, hid her illness till her very last days and continued to act in films. Gordeeva wrote in her post:

"On February 10, Evgenia Brik died. Zhenya. One of the most beautiful, cheerful, and believing in life. A woman of completely alien beauty and a steel character. Zhenya did not want anyone to know that she was sick. I think it would be unpleasant for her if they began to discuss the details."

Gordeeva added:

"Zhenya had a daughter, Zoya, whom she loved endlessly, her husband Valeriy Todorovsky, her mother and sister. To them – condolences and great sympathy. And strength. Because now it will be necessary to learn to live without Zhenya. A loving memory."

According to Brik's representative, Elena Bragina, the actress did not die of Covid-19.

Everything known about Evgenia Brik

Brik was born on September 3, 1981, in Moscow, Russia. She was widely known for her roles in movies like Hipsters (2008), The Geographer Drank His Globe Away (2013), and Odessa (2019). In 2004, she obtained her diploma from the Russian Academy of Theatre Arts.

The star, who won a Golden Eagle Award, an MTV Movie Award, and a Nika award, among others, was named after her paternal grandfather and famous journalist Evgeniy Abramovich Crane. She took her surname in honor of her paternal great-grandmother Sofya Brik.

Brik married Valery in 2006 and moved to Los Angeles in 2008. The couple welcomed their only daughter, Zoya, in September 2009. Zoya made her acting debut with a 2016 Netflix Original series titled The OA.

Evgenia also starred in several films that include S.S.D. (2008), Dark World: Equilibrium (2013), Friday (2016), Mistresses (2019), as well as in series like The Thaw (2013), The Romanoffs (2018), and Phantom (2020). Brik is survived by her husband, daughter, mother, and younger sister.

